New Delhi [India], July 15: In a world where wellness is no longer a luxury but a lifestyle, Vimal Wellness steps forward with a quiet but powerful promise: to nourish, to care, and to evolve with its consumers. Curated as a wellness essential rather than just a cooking choice, Vimal Wellness is a fresh expression of everyday nourishment; it is a re-imagination of how edible oils can power the everyday health journeys of millions.

A Legacy Reinvented

Since 1993, Vimal Healthy Oils has been a trusted presence in Indian kitchens--known for its quality, reliability, and everyday nourishment. As consumer awareness continues to grow, so do their expectations. With evolving lifestyles, diverse dietary needs, and a deeper interest in preventive health, the opportunity was clear: to offer more choices, not replacements. Vimal Wellness was born to complement this journey- introducing a new range of edible oils that cater to the evolving definitions of wellness, while staying true to the values Vimal Healthy Oils has always stood for.

Wellness, Pressed Cold and Served Pure

At the heart of Vimal Wellness is a meticulously crafted portfolio of cold-pressed and gourmet oils--designed not just for taste, but for transformative health benefits. Cold pressing extracts oil in its most natural state, helping retain the original nutrients, antioxidants, and aroma of the seed- without altering their structure through heat or processing. Each bottle in the Vimal Wellness portfolio is crafted with intention--designed not just for superior cooking, but for nourishing lives every single day.

The brand's portfolio features:

- Cold Pressed Oils: Mustard, Sesame, Groundnut, and Coconut Oil

- Gourmet Oils: Premium Sunflower Oils, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Extra Virgin Avocado Oil

From cold-pressed staples to gourmet innovations, the Vimal Wellness range is built to adapt--not dictate. Each oil plays a unique role in supporting your lifestyle, your cooking style, and your evolving health priorities. And while no single oil can do it all, the right mix can. That's why Vimal Wellness embraces the belief that health isn't a one-size-fits-all approach- a reminder that health is not a fixed formula, but a fluid journey. By offering oils for different moments, moods, and meals, the brand empowers consumers to choose better--not just once, but every day.

Among the crown jewels of the Vimal Wellness range is the Extra Virgin Avocado Oil-- extracted from premium Spanish-origin Hass avocados, known for their rich texture and nutrient density. A product that combines global superfood status with everyday Indian usability, it is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E. With a naturally high smoke point of around 250°C, it's ideal for everything from salad dressings and sauteing to high-heat Indian cooking and even skincare rituals.

In a market where avocados were once a luxury limited to niche shelves, Vimal Wellness is one of the first Indian brands to make Extra Virgin Avocado Oil accessible across the country. With robust distribution and a purposefully inclusive approach, Vimal Wellness is making this powerhouse ingredient a part of everyday Indian cooking--bridging the gap between conscious nutrition and daily convenience.

Designed for the New Indian Kitchen

The Vimal Wellness consumer is not defined by age or region--but by mindset. It is for the home cook in Ahmedabad choosing heart-smart oils, the fitness enthusiast in Bangalore meal prepping with avocado oil, the millennial in Mumbai scanning for cold-pressed authenticity, and the mother in Delhi reading every label before placing it in her cart.

To meet them where they are, Vimal Wellness is launching with a strong omnichannel presence, from quick commerce partnerships to a dedicated D2C platform. Accessible, exquisite and intuitive--the Vimal Wellness experience mirrors the purity and thoughtfulness of its products, offering a seamless blend of tradition, innovation, and everyday usability.

Crafted with Intention, Guided by Nature

While the industry moves at scale, Vimal Wellness focuses on quality through a process that values precision, purity, and care in every step. Sourced from organically grown seeds and extracted using traditional cold-pressed methods, each bottle carries the essence of soil, sunlight, and sincerity. Inspired by ancestral methods but guided by modern food science, the brand treats wellness with reverence--not trendiness.

Vimal Wellness is grounded in the belief that wellness should be a shared experience- not a privilege. With a focus on purity, purpose, and thoughtful creation, the brand brings a sense of quiet luxury to everyday life--seamlessly integrating into routines across both traditional households and modern lifestyles.

Wellness with a Wider Purpose

With this launch, Vimal Wellness joins a growing chorus of homegrown brands redefining everyday essentials. But what sets it apart is scale--with the manufacturing strength, retail presence, and brand equity of Vimal Healthy Oils behind it, the impact is bound to be deeper, faster, and far-reaching.

It's not just about entering a market--it's about leading a movement. One that invites India to question: What's in my oil? And more importantly: What's in it for my health?

You can now find the entire Vimal Wellness range at your nearest Nature's Basket store, or shop online via Amazon, Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and the official website www.vimalmart.com.

