Vincitore Group is all prepared to get the ball rolling on its premium quality and problem-solving skin care products in India

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): To begin with, the company is launching 5 Skin Care Products under the brand name D'Dermat on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. They are: Hyaluronic Acid Gel, Sunscreen Mist with SPF 50, Vitamin C+E+Ferulic 16 per cent, Retinol Serum 0.3 per cent, and 2 per cent Salicylic Acid Serum.

Vincitore Group launches a series of quality and problem-solving skincare products under the brand name D'Dermat. On the lightful occasion of Diwali, the company will officially bring into light its five premium skin care Products in India that will later cross the borders globally. The products would be available in combo packs as well.

Launching initially is:

- D'Dermat Hyaluronic Acid Gel- Restores lost moisture and gives your skin a smooth and radiant look.

- D'Dermat Sunscreen Mist with SPF 50- protects your skin from harmful UV rays.

- D'Dermat Vitamin C+E+Ferulic 16 per cent- A skin-brightening serum.

- D'Dermat Retinol Serum 0.3 per cent,- Anti-aging night serum.

- D'Dermat 2 per cent Salicylic Acid Serum- Treats acne and prevents skin damage.

Speaking on the launch occasion, Saubhagyaa R Swain, founder of Vincitore Group, said, "We are very excited to launch our products under the new brand D'Dermat. We have tested, researched, and certified our skin care products. Our purpose was to provide each product of high quality with surety to solve skin problems. They would be available online on premium skincare and beauty websites and our official website.

The company has started its brand marketing campaign across digital platforms through various marketing services. The brand is anticipating excellent acceptance of its products.

Launching initially with five products, the company aims for many more products per customers' requirements.

The easily affordable products are formulated with completely natural ingredients. They have necessary ingredients like pro-vitamin B5, vitamin E, vitamin C, antioxidants, and much more.

Founded in 2014, Vincitore Group is ready to mark its footsteps in the segment of skin care products. The products will be available to customers with multiple modes of payments.

The company is looking forward to emerging as a shining star in the sky full of skin care industries.

