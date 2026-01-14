NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 14: In the final days of 2025, when many factories begin winding down and skeleton crews take over, the VinFast manufacturing complex in Hai Phong showed no signs of easing up. Robotic arms kept time with one another. Conveyors rolled steadily forward. Lights stayed on long after dark, as electric vehicles continued to come off the line at full pace. If this was a year ending, it did not feel like one slowing down.

That sense of continuity turned into a milestone on December 31, when VinFast rolled its 200,000th electric vehicle of 2025 out of the Hai Phong plant. The number capped a year in which the company had already spent more than twelve months as the best-selling car brand in Vietnam, steadily widening a gap between itself and long-established rivals.

The factory itself helps explain how that pace has been sustained. With more than 1,200 ABB robots and a production process nearing 90 percent automation, the Hai Phong plant runs with the discipline and rhythm of a mature global manufacturer. December alone saw nearly 26,000 vehicles completed. On its busiest day, the plant produced more than a thousand cars in 24 hours, a level of output that puts it firmly in gigafactory territory.

The identity of the 200,000th vehicle mattered as much as the number itself. It was the Limo Green, a fully electric seven-seat MPV that has become one of VinFast's standout successes. In November 2025, the model posted monthly sales of 9,642 units, the highest single-month figure ever recorded by any car in Vietnam. The appeal is straightforward and deliberate: space, features, and practicality, wrapped into an electric MPV designed for families and fleet buyers alike. VinFast plans to bring the Limo Green to India and Indonesia next, markets where affordable electric people movers have big growth potential.

While celebrations were underway in Hai Phong, another piece of good news arrived from more than 5,000 kilometers away. On that same December 31st, India's VAHAN data showed VinFast had recorded 321 new electric vehicle registrations for the month, overtaking both Hyundai and Kia. The result placed VinFast fourth in India's EV market in December, a notable showing for a brand still learning its way around the country.

The ranking deserves attention. Although VinFast officially launched its brand in January 2025, sales only began in September, and with just two models, the VF 6 and VF 7, both assembled locally at its Tamil Nadu plant. Four months later, the company had already expanded to 35 showrooms nationwide.

"VinFast's entry is raising the bar for design, features, and performance in the EV segment," wrote one industry observer.

Taken together, these developments suggest a company stepping into 2026 with its footing secure. Beyond Hai Phong, VinFast brought three new factories online over the past year, in Ha Tinh in Vietnam, Tamil Nadu in India, and Subang in Indonesia. The footprint reflects a strategy built around local production, tighter supply chains, and a long view of global growth.

Looking ahead, change is coming, but the direction remains consistent. VinFast is continuing to build out its EV ecosystem, expanding dealerships and service centers while tackling charging access head-on. In December, its strategic charging partner V-Green signed agreements with HPCL to install EV chargers at fuel stations across India, addressing one of the most persistent concerns among Indian EV buyers.

In 2026, the company's three core pillars will continue to bring tangible benefits to consumers. Vehicles are designed to meet high-quality standards. Pricing is structured to stay inclusive. Exceptional after-sales policies are meant to reduce uncertainty. Indian customers are offered warranties of up to ten years/200,000 km on vehicles and batteries, along with benefits such as three years of free maintenance, incentives that aim to make the transition to electric feel less like a leap of faith.

For a new brand, the strategy signals patience. VinFast is spending early to earn trust later, betting that consistency will matter more than quick wins. As one Indian auto industry analyst observed, the next phase will come down to execution. If manufacturing strength continues to show up in everyday ownership and charging access improves at the same pace, VinFast's early momentum could carry well beyond 2026.

For customers already behind the wheel, the shift feels personal. "I didn't buy it just because it looks good and new, though that helps," said Rahul, a first-time EV owner in Pune. "I bought it because the VinFast team at the showroom made me feel supported, and because they've actually built a factory here. That tells me they're serious about staying for the long term."

