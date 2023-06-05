New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): British airline, Virgin Atlantic, on Monday announced its plans to launch a new direct flight between London Heathrow and Bengaluru.

The daily flight service will be started on March 31, 2024, for both customer and cargo operations, the airline said in a statement.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI Probe Into Balasore Train Accident a Diversionary Tactic, Says Former Railway Minister Pawan Bansal.

The new flight will start in the upcoming summer schedule of 2024, and the airline said that it will offer almost 500,000 seats in a year between the UK and India.

The airline at present operates regular flights between London Heathrow, and Delhi and Mumbai.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He Has a Child Out of Affair With Housekeeper While Still Married to Maria Shriver In His Netflix Docuseries.

Bengaluru is considered as a major IT hub, and the airline said the direct flight services will further add to this fast-growing city with the UK.

"We couldn't be happier to be expanding our offering in India, it's a destination our people and customers love to fly to," said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Offer, Virgin Atlantic.

"Known as India's Silicon Valley, the rapidly growing city of Bengaluru represents an incredibly exciting opportunity for us as we continue to expand our India offering, offering increased connectivity for customers not only between the city and the UK but to key tech hubs in the US including Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles,"

Besides flight to Bengaluru, Virgin Atlantic announced that it will launch a seasonal winter service from London Heathrow to Dubai starting from October 28, 2023, and Manchester to Las Vegas beginning on June 3, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)