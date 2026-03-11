VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11: Virtual Auditor (https://virtualauditor.in), a digital compliance, valuation, and forensic advisory platform headquartered in Chennai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai, today announced the expansion of its integrated service offerings across eight professional practice verticals. Leveraging its digital-first infrastructure, the platform serves startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and cross-border investors seamlessly across all of India.

Also Read | Germany, Others Partially Release Oil Reserves Amid Iran War.

Key Highlights

- Pan-India Digital Compliance: Single-desk FEMA, valuation, and corporate law services to eliminate fund-raise delays for startups anywhere in India.- Advanced Valuation: Utilizes 18 global methodologies and 10,000-iteration Monte Carlo simulations for regulatory defensibility.- Post-Angel Tax Readiness: Ensures mandatory Rule 11UA and FEMA compliance for cross-border transactions following the July 2024 Union Budget.

Also Read | Nandkishore Kagliwal Conferred With Honorary Doctorate in Science for Agricultural Innovation.

Founded in 2012 by CA V. Viswanathan, Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA), Associate Company Secretary (ACS), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE, ACFE USA), and IBBI Registered Valuer (IBBI/RV/03/2019/12333), Virtual Auditor's national operations are driven from its headquarters at G-131, Phase III, Spencer Plaza, Anna Salai, Chennai - 600002.

Eight Integrated Practice Verticals

Virtual Auditor delivers end-to-end advisory services to clients nationwide across the following verticals:

- IBBI-compliant business valuations- FEMA compliance for companies with foreign direct investment- GST and income-tax appeal representation- Company Secretary and corporate law services- Transfer pricing advisory and dispute resolution- CFE-led forensic accounting and fraud investigation- Startup due diligence- Regulatory support for domestic and cross-border transactions

Advanced Valuation Methodology

The firm's valuation practice employs 18 internationally accepted valuation methods, including Discounted Cash Flow (DCF), Net Asset Value (NAV), Rule 11UA, First Chicago, and Failure-Adjusted DCF models. Each valuation is validated using 12 statistical and risk-analysis tools, including Value at Risk (VaR), Conditional VaR (CVaR), Bootstrap Confidence Intervals, and Discounts for Lack of Marketability (DLOM) calculated using the Chaffe and Finnerty models.

All valuation reports incorporate 10,000-iteration Monte Carlo simulations to ensure robustness and regulatory defensibility.

Single-Desk Compliance for Capital Raises

"Startups raising foreign capital face simultaneous regulatory triggers under FEMA, the Income-tax Act, and the Companies Act for every transaction, regardless of where they are headquartered in India," said CA V. Viswanathan, Founder, Virtual Auditor. "Virtual Auditor manages the valuation, board resolutions, and regulatory filings from a single desk, eliminating coordination failures that often delay fund-raise closures by several months. Furthermore, our integrated forensic advisory ensures that investor interests remain comprehensively protected through rigorous, CFE-led due diligence."

Following the abolition of Section 56(2)(viib) (angel tax) in the Union Budget of July 2024, the firm notes that FEMA floor-pricing norms and Rule 11UA valuations for secondary share transfers continue to apply. As a result, professional valuation remains mandatory across India for transactions involving non-resident shareholders.

Digital Platform and Practitioner Resources

The Virtual Auditor digital platform provides practitioner-level resources accessible nationwide, including:

- FEMA compliance checklists- Board and shareholder resolution templates- Corporate governance frameworks for Series-A readiness- Forensic accounting methodologies and investigation tools

About Virtual Auditor

Virtual Auditor (https://virtualauditor.in) is a Pan-India digital compliance, valuation, and forensic advisory platform established in 2012. The firm provides nationwide IBBI-compliant valuations, FEMA advisory, GST and income-tax appeal services, Company Secretary services, and forensic accounting support. While headquartered in Chennai, Virtual Auditor operates additional offices in Bangalore and Mumbai to support its national client base.

Platform Walkthrough Video

A brief overview of Virtual Auditor's integrated compliance and valuation platform is available on YouTube:

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/l_eoR9ffdJs?si=6WlUNdUbYY8gBt6-Office LocationVirtual Auditor -- Chennai (Head Office)- Spencer Plaza, Anna Salai, Chennai -- 600002- Google Maps: https://share.google/aUH3lKDT2rFI7bdTDMedia ContactMuthuVirtual Auditor- +91 99622 60333- support@virtualauditor.in- https://virtualauditor.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)