VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: As entrepreneurs Chinmay Khakkhar and Vedang Jain formally introduced their brand crEASE, a cutting-edge wrinkle-removing spray that promises to transform how people dress and present themselves, the fashion and lifestyle industry saw an exciting new chapter. A number of well-known actors, influencers, and creators graced the evening at the grand launch, which was held at one of Mumbai's most prestigious venues. The event was a huge success, honouring the two young founders' vision and spirit of entrepreneurship.

CrEASE is a wrinkle-removing spray that keeps clothing smooth, fresh, and crisp in just a few seconds, making it ideal for today's hectic lifestyle. CrEASE makes sure you're always ready to go out in style, whether you have a last-minute meeting, an impromptu dinner plan, or a hectic travel schedule. The product is a must-have for professionals, students, and travellers alike because of its simple spray-and-smooth application, which removes the inconvenience of ironing.

CrEASE is small and lightweight, and it works flawlessly on a range of textiles to provide confidence and style wherever and whenever you need it.

The brand's concept effortless dressing without sacrificing style, was emphasised at the launch event. Attendees got a firsthand look at how crEASE redefines fashion convenience. Celebrities and industry influencers' attendance emphasised the brand's legitimacy and its potential to become a household staple. Speaking about the brand's vision, founders Vedang Jain and Chinmay Khakkhar described how they recognised a common problem and came up with a creative solution. Their mission is straightforward but impactful: to enable people to feel confident and look well without being constrained by conventional ironing.

CrEASE's successful launch in Mumbai has established it as the preferred option for wrinkle-free clothing, demonstrating the tenacity and vision of its founders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)