New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Telecom company Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with HCLSoftware, the software business unit of HCLTech, to make its 4G and 5G networks smarter and more efficient, as per an exchange filing made by HCLTech on Tuesday.

The company stated that Vi is now using HCL Augmented Network Automation (HCL ANA), a multivendor self-optimizing network (MV-SON) platform, to manage its Ericsson and Samsung networks.

This advanced technology will help Vi improve network performance, save energy, and offer better services to its customers.

The HCL ANA platform uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simplify the management of Vi's complex multi-vendor, multi-technology and multi-layered network to ensure smooth integration and efficient network operations.

The platform is also SMO-ready (ORAN), making the investment future-proof. This collaboration brings several benefits to Vi and its users.

The HCL ANA platform has an open architecture and empowers Vi to manage and automate its network independently, reducing dependency on OEM-specific features and applications. It helps save energy, reducing costs and making the network more sustainable. Most importantly, Vi customers will experience a faster and more reliable network.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea, said, "This partnership with HCLSoftware is a major step forward for Vodafone Idea. The AI-powered HCL ANA platform will streamline our network operations and provide a superior network experience to our customers. It also reflects Vi's commitment to using advanced, Made-in-India technologies to improve services, reduce costs, and prepare for the future of telecom innovation."

"We are excited to partner with Vodafone Idea to support their growth and network expansion," said Neeraj Purandare, SVP/GM - ISD Business at HCLSoftware.

"Our goal is to help Vi scale their network smoothly without disruptions. This collaboration will not only benefit Indian telecom users but also boost local technology development and innovation."

This partnership highlights Vi's focus on bringing the best technology to its users while supporting innovation and sustainability in India, the release stated. (ANI)

