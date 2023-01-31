Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): Children's Academy Group of Schools hosted and organized the Late Shri V.V. Bhat Interschool Volleyball Tournament from January 27, 2023, to January 29, 2023, on the premises of Children's Academy, Thakur Complex.

More than 850 participants from 23 schools across Maharashtra, including Pune, Badlapur and Navi Mumbai participated in this tournament. 71 teams ranging from age groups i.e., U/12, U/14 and U/16 of boys and girls, pitched in to bag the prizes in various categories.

A glittering prize distribution ceremony marked the culmination of the event on January 29, 2023. The participants and the winners were honoured with trophies, medals and certificates. Millennium National School, Pune outperformed in almost all the categories, securing first place. The under-17 Millennium girls made a clean sweep when Shriya Gothoshar was declared the best All Rounder, Ananya Gosavi bagged the Best Spiker trophy and Nidhi Patil lifted the Best Lifter trophy. They thundered with brilliance in under 12 and under 14 categories as well, to bag the first place. Sanika Kelkar, Upadnya Karle and Anvi Gosavi swept away the individual trophies.

In a thrilling concluding game for boys under 17, Oxford International School, Kandivli (E), clinched the match, to bag first place against Lexicon Global School, Dahisar.

Mst. Dipesh Rai from Oxford International School was adjudged the Best Spiker. Mst. Naved Mukadam from Lexicon Global School, Dahisar, bagged the Best All-Rounder award in the boys under 17 category.

Girls under 14 from Millennium National School, Pune swelled with pride when Sanika Kelkar, Upadnya Karle and Anvi Gosavi, walked away with all the Individual trophies.

Yug Pambhar of Poorna Prajna High School, Dahisar and Rujuta Dongre of Millennium National School won the Best All-Rounder trophy in the under-12 categories.

"At Children's Academy, we have always believed that there are certain qualities that can only be developed on the sports ground. The participating students truly demonstrated their teamwork, agility, and endurance as they competed with zest and zeal," said Mr. Ronit Bhat, Group Communication Head, Children's Academy Group of Schools.

The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a two room rented premises with a handful of students by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat in 1970. It shifted to a fully constructed seven-storied building at Bachani Nagar, Malad East in 1991. Today, it has grown to three schools catering to over 8000 students with 450 qualified and dedicated teachers. The other two branches are at Ashok Nagar and Thakur Complex.

Website: https://www.childrens-academy.in/

