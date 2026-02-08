A key stop on Kid Rock’s 2026 "Rock the Country" music festival tour has been cancelled following a wave of high-profile artist withdrawals. Local officials confirmed that the two-day event, scheduled for July 25–26 at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Centre, will no longer take place after several performers cited concerns over the festival's increasingly divisive political atmosphere. Harry Styles Announces 2026 Global Tour With 30 Nights in New York City; Check Dates.

The travelling festival, co-founded by Kid Rock in 2024, has been marketed as a "movement" for "God-fearing patriots" to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. However, the South Carolina date collapsed after headliners and supporting acts scrubbed the event from their schedules.

A Wave of Artist Exits

The cancellation follows the public withdrawal of the rock band Shinedown, who were slated to co-headline the Anderson date alongside Creed. In a social media statement released Friday, the band emphasised a desire for unity over political alignment.

"Shinedown is everyone's band," the group stated. "Our band's purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country Festival."

Shinedown's exit was the final blow for the South Carolina leg, which had already seen several other artists quietly depart. Rapper Ludacris was removed from the bill last month, with a representative telling Rolling Stone that his initial inclusion was a "mix-up." Country artists Morgan Wade and Carter Faith also pulled out of the lineup following social media backlash from fans.

Local Economic Impact

The loss of the festival is a significant blow to the local economy in Anderson County. Last year’s event drew approximately 47,000 attendees and generated millions of dollars in revenue for the region. Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns expressed disappointment over the news but noted that the county remains a viable venue for major entertainment.

"The event was a huge success drawing tens of thousands of visitors, making a multi-million-dollar economic impact," Burns said in a statement. "Of course, we are disappointed that Rock the Country will not return to Anderson this year, but we are already planning additional major events."

Touring Schedule Remains for Other Cities

Despite the South Carolina cancellation, the "Rock the Country" tour is still scheduled to move forward in seven other US cities between May and September. Remaining stops include: Bellville, TX (May 1–2), Sioux Falls, SD (June 27–28), Ocala, FL (August 28–29), Hamburg, NY (Sept 11–12)

