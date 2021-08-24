Mumbai [India], August 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 AC brand, from the house of Tata's, has launched an exclusive Online Web Store - www.voltaslounge.com to cater to its online buyers. Launched on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, this exclusive online web store, is a one-stop solution for customers looking to buy Voltas or Voltas Beko products online.

'Voltas Lounge' is an exclusive online shopping portal, launched to service online customers, and will be a one-stop shop for customers looking to purchase Voltas products like Air Conditioners, Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Commercial Refrigeration Products, Water Dispensers & Water Coolers, online. The customers also get access to the range of Voltas Beko home appliances, for online purchase of Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Dishwashers and Microwaves. The Web Lounge will comprehensively showcase the consumer products' line-up, from the house of Voltas.

As a market leader, Voltas has always given utmost importance to consumer needs and is also the undisputed market leader in India, in the Air Conditioning space, with an extensive network of more than 24000+ customer touch-points, and the highest brand equity in the cooling category. With this new initiative, the company aims to provide a seamless buying experience to its online customers, directly from the comfort of their home.

Commenting on the launch, Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited, said, "As one of the leading brands in the Consumer Durable industry, we aim to constantly work towards exceeding the expectations of our customers. The current situation has increased consumer preference for online shopping, and with the launch of our new web lounge, we aim to reach out to our customers 24X7, and be available to them at all times, from the comfort of their homes."

With an effort to increase easy access to all its products, the brand has also introduced exciting and exclusive finance offers, with no-cost EMIs through NBFCs, for its customers. These offers are available especially for the web store customers. The offer value will depend on various criteria, subject to the product and the model. Furthermore, the company is offering a combination of Easy EMI Schemes and Comprehensive Warranty to make the buying process attractive for the consumer.

