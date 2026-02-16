VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Vraj Group, a multi-state real estate developer with a strong presence across Mumbai and Gujarat, has onboarded Gaurav Talwar as Director - Sales & CRM. The company, known for its focused approach to redevelopment-led residential projects, has announced plans to launch projects aggregating approximately ₹3,000 crore in gross development value (GDV) in 2026 across select urban micro-markets.

As part of its growth and institutionalisation journey, the Group has appointed Gaurav Talwar as Director - Sales & CRM, further strengthening its leadership team and customer engagement framework.

Jay Morzaria, Director, Vraj Group, said: "As we prepare for a significant phase of growth in 2026, strengthening our leadership and sales platform is a strategic priority. Gaurav's experience in structured institutions and his deep understanding of customer engagement will be instrumental in building a scalable, transparent, and trust-driven sales organization at Vraj Group."

Gaurav Talwar brings with him extensive leadership experience across reputed institutions such as SAX, JP Morgan, DCB Bank, and other leading organizations. With a strong background in sales leadership, customer relationship management, and growth-driven strategies, he is expected to play a pivotal role in scaling Vraj Group's sales ecosystem, deepening customer relationships, and driving sales velocity across its upcoming portfolio.

Gaurav Talwar, Director - Sales & CRM, Vraj Group, said: "I am delighted to join Vraj Group at a time when the company is entering a significant growth phase. Vraj has built a strong reputation for executing complex redevelopment projects with transparency, timely delivery, and a clear customer-first philosophy. The upcoming ₹3,000 crore pipeline will comprise premium residential developments with a sharp focus on efficient design, liveability, and execution certainty. I look forward to strengthening the sales and CRM platform and contributing to the company's next phase of sustainable growth."

With a disciplined balance sheet and a redevelopment-focused strategy, Vraj Group continues to pursue measured, sustainable growth while reinforcing internal systems and long-term stakeholder confidence across markets.

