PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Vrundavan Plantation Limited, distinguished by its unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and environmental conservation has announced its plans to go public with an Initial Public Offering on 30th October, 2023. The company is aiming to raise Rs 15.29 Crore at the fixed price of Rs 108 through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Also Read | Honda XL750 Translap Launched In India Today: Check Price, Specifications and Booking Details of Honda’s New Adventure Motorcycle.

The issue size is Up to 14,16,000 equity shares at face value of Rs 10 each.

Equity Share Allocation

Also Read | Malaysia Shocker: Father Used Minor Daughter as Sex Slave for Over 11 Years in Muar Leading Her to Get Pregnant.

* Non-Institutional Investors (NII) - Up To 6,72,000Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors (RII) - Up To 6,72,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 72,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to Repay Working Capital and Unsecured Loans, Meet Working Capital Requirements, and for General Corporate Purposes. The issue closes on 01st November, 2023.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Interactive Financial Services Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is KFINTechnologies Limited.

Upendra Tiwari, Managing Director of Vrundavan Plantation Limited said, "I am pleased to announce this significant milestone for Vrundavan Plantation Limited. Our journey, deeply rooted in environmental conservation and sustainable practices, has reached a pivotal moment with this IPO. This offering not only reflects our company's growth but also underscores our unwavering commitment to preserving the environment.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to Repay Working Capital and Unsecured Loans, Meet Working Capital Requirements, and for General Corporate Purposes."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)