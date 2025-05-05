NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5: VVIP Group, a renowned name in luxury real estate, successfully hosted an exclusive Knowledge Session at its flagship project, VVIP Addresses in Sector 12, Greater Noida West. The event was curated specifically for the group's trusted channel partners and was attended by several senior industry veterans and financial publication journalists.

The session provided an in-depth look into the design philosophy and premium offerings of VVIP Addresses, highlighting its commitment to blending modern luxury with functionality and community living.

Speaking at the event, Praveen Tyagi, CMD, VVIP Group, said, "Our vision has always been to deliver more than just homes, we aim to create aspirational living spaces. The overwhelming response from our channel partners and industry leaders is a strong endorsement of our efforts."

The architectural excellence of the project was a central focus. Vishal Mittal, Principal Architect from Space Designers International, explained, "Our approach has been to design a space that seamlessly combines timeless architecture with contemporary functionality. VVIP Addresses is envisioned as a landmark for the future of luxury living in NCR."

The luxury architecture, designed by S.K. Goel of Conarch Architects, further elevates the project's distinctiveness. He shared, "This project is a statement in contemporary luxury. We've integrated aesthetics with purpose, ensuring every inch reflects grandeur, comfort, and sustainability."

Vibhor Tyagi, Managing Director, VVIP Group, stated, "This project is a symbol of our ambition to lead the luxury segment in NCR. By integrating sports, green living, and elite design, we're setting a new benchmark with VVIP Addresses."

Umesh Rathore, VP - Sales & Marketing, added, "Today's knowledge session was designed to empower our channel partners with deeper insights into our product. The energy and feedback we received reaffirm our belief in the potential of VVIP Addresses as a top-tier offering."

One of the event's highlights was a walkthrough of the in-house box cricket stadium, a unique feature that redefines sports-centric living in the region. Set in one of NCR's fastest-growing zones, VVIP Addresses promises premium living with state-of-the-art amenities, connectivity, and future-ready infrastructure. With a community-focused layout, VVIP Addresses is poised to become a premier address in Greater Noida West.

