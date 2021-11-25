New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/ATK): Financial management is the key to business success. There's no refuting this fact, but despite that, many business owners are simply not careful enough.

India has approximately 6.3 Crore MSMEs which contributes about 29% towards the GDP through its national and international trade. 70 per cent of businesses in India are Micro, Small, and Medium sized (MSMEs), and many business owners cannot cope with their business growth.

Financial asset management is one of the contributing factors. In addition to that, many of them also struggle to keep up with digital systems that are supposed to ease the process but don't actually do so. When they cannot afford better systems, hire qualified accountants and practice better financial management, they tend to lose control of their business.

To solve this issue, Vyapar App was launched in the year 2016 with the aim of making it easier for MSME business owners to run their businesses. Accounting can take a significant amount of their time, but they have comprehensive and accurate financial reports at the tips of their fingers with the app.

Vyapar App is a business accounting application that helps the user store and access all their financial data in one place. In addition to offering an accounting solution, they also provide inventory tracking, customer & vendor management, invoice generation, barcode management, online cataloging, and even order tracking features.

Using Vyapar software you can send free transaction messages, payment reminders, generate E-way bill, delivery challan, generate financial reports and much more!

By providing so many features onto one software, they've enabled the growth of many MSME businesses in the country. Until now, many business owners would suffer because they had to use different applications for different purposes, which would lead to increased costs and efforts. But by using this easiest one-stop solution, they can manage their finances and get creative with it.

The software offers them the option to customize their dashboard and other feature of software as per their individual requirement. MSMEs have been able to present themselves professionally and see increased business as well.

One of the key points that many of their users talk about is that when the GST filing process was introduced, it was tough to manage it since you'd need an accountant with sound financial knowledge. But now, they can retrieve GST report directly from software in government prescribed format in excel. Later they can convert the excel file to JSON format using offline utility tool available on GST portal. User can now upload the JSON file by logging in to GST portal.

This shows how the team at Vyapar Apps has taken the concerns of their users into account and adapted the software over time.

You can use Vyapar software offline in single device. The software can be synced on both mobile and desktop, which increases user accessibility too. The software has everything an MSME business owner would be looking for, from creating estimates and quotes to invoicing to tracking business performance and inventory. They have also identified how costly it can get for their users to use such an application, so their mobile version is free for life. Even their premium license for both the devices (Mobile & Desktop) is available at the nominal price of INR 2399 for an entire year.

Overall, no other service in the market simplifies business and financial management for MSME business owners the way Vyapar App does. It's available for download on the Play Store and can be done in two languages -- English and Hindi. This will be a top-notch option if you're looking to simplify financial management and grow your business.

