New Delhi [India], October 18: The World Academic Ranking Framework (WARF), an venture of IDNN Group, a globally recognised independent education evaluation system, has officially released its list of Top Government and Private Engineering Colleges in India for 2025.

The WARF Ranking is built on a comprehensive and transparent assessment model that evaluates institutions across multiple parameters, including Academic Excellence, Research Output, Employability, Infrastructure, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Social Impact, Internationalization, and Student Support.

Speaking on the occasion, a WARF Director stated, "WARF Ranking aims to bring transparency and accountability to India's higher education ecosystem. Our evaluation process is independent, data-driven, and globally benchmarked to help students, parents, and recruiters identify truly world-class institutions."

The Top 15 Government Engineering Colleges include leading names such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and select state universities that have:

Top 15 Government Engineering Colleges in India (2025)

1) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras -- 96.51

2) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi -- 96.13

3) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay -- 95.47

4) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur -- 94.95

5) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur -- 94.41

6) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee -- 93.59

7) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad -- 92.57

8) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati -- 92.27

9) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU Varanasi -- 91.53

10) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore -- 91.01

11) National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli -- 89.57

12) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) ISM Dhanbad -- 88.95

13) National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela -- 89.05

14) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna -- 87.71

15) National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka Surathkal -- 88.13

Meanwhile, the Top 15 Private Engineering Colleges list features reputed institutions that have excelled in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and global learning environments -- including:

Top 15 Private Engineering Colleges in India (2025)

1) Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani -- 86.43

2) International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad -- 86.03

3) Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) -- 85.87

4) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology -- 85.79

5) International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore -- 85.79

6) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering -- 86.11

7) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham -- 86.27

8) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology -- 86.19

9) Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) University -- 86.03

10) Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) -- 86.03

11) Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra -- 85.63

12) PSG College of Technology -- 86.27

13) Chandigarh University -- 85.87

14) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) -- 86.03

15) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) -- 86.27

The ranking report highlights the growing competitiveness between public and private engineering institutions, underscoring India's progress toward becoming a global hub for technical education.

WARF's methodology focuses on a 360-degree evaluation that combines both quantitative data and qualitative insights, ensuring that the rankings reflect real institutional performance rather than reputation alone.

The complete list and detailed analytical report are available on the official website: www.warfranking.com

