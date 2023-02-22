Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): Leading home textiles firm Welspun India has unveiled a modern manufacturing facility for advanced textiles in Chandanvelly, Telangana.

The facility has been launched under its subsidiary Welspun Advanced Material India (WAMIL) and was inaugurated by Telangana Minister for Industries & Commerce, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (IT E&C) KT Rama Rao.

Also Read | An Increasing Number of US States Are Starting to Push Back Against the Anti-ESG Rhetoric … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

With an investment of Rs 500 crore, this facility is Welspun's second investment in the same area after setting up a flooring facility valued at Rs 1,500 crore two years ago.

Welspun was one of the first investors in Chandanvelly. The new plant will also support the Group's new vision of 'Har Ghar Se Har Dil Tak Welspun' according to which, the Welspun Group wants to touch lives of end consumers through the businesses in their portfolio.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Suffers Relapse in Health, To Undergo New Treatment in March, Says Report.

The Chairman of Welspun Group, Balkrishan Goenka, said, "We have already invested around Rs 2,000 crore here. The new facility will not only strengthen the growing portfolio of Welspun, but also create over 12,000 direct and indirect jobs that will benefit the surrounding communities of Chandanvelly."

Adressing the gathering, Telangana Minister KTR said, "There was no industry in Chandanvelly around five years back. After Welspun came as an anchor, other companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Kitex and others came here. Chandanvelly and Sitarampur is going to become the biggest industry society in Telangana. There is a lot of effort that goes into bringing each industry. Welspun has set up a Welspun city here."

In 2017-18, he said, "They decided to set up a new plant in Gujarat and even ordered the relevant machinery. However, based on our request, they have shifted their plant here. Already two plants with around Rs 2,000-crore investment have been set up here."

Goenka has also promised to put here around Rs 3,000 to 5,000 crore in the next 3-5 years, he said, adding, "However, people in Rangareddy keep telling that they want IT industries here. I am glad that Balkrishan Goenka has promised to train around 1000-1200 students and put up a IT shared services centre here in Chandanvelly."

The minister said, "I take the responsibility to lay a good road from Shamshabad to here as a lot of industries are being set up here. An electric vehicle hub is also being set up in Sitarampur which is becoming a node in the Telangana mobility valley. Electric buses, electric two wheelers and others will be manufactured there."

He added, "You (Balkrishan Goenka) have complemented the quality of long staple cotton from Telangana. Earlier, the South India Mills Association has also said that the cotton produced in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is of good quality than Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and others and we just have to brand it, package it and use it effectively."

The Minister said, "We will certainly discuss this with our handlooms and textiles department to make sure that our farmers are onboard. On your partnership with IKEA, the local administration here can work with you to ensure that the local women in large numbers can participate with Welspun and get gainful employment and livelihood opportunities and thus you can supply to IKEA and even more."

He also said, "I request the local administration to set up a skill development centre for women, youth, IT and IT-enabled services and others. It will also lead to more employment opportunities here."

He further said, "We have built the world's largest lift irrigation project in four years, the Kaleswaram project. I promise you, standing on the soil of Rangareddy that we will bring water from River Krishna and irrigate this area of Rangareddy under Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme."

He added, "Setting up an industry can change the face of any place. In the last 5 years, Shabad, Chandanvelly, Sitarampur has changed a lot and will continue to change further. All this will surely benefit our future generations." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)