Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: As India marks its 79th Independence Day, Westlife Foodworld, operator of McDonald's India (West & South), proudly celebrates three decades of deep-rooted service to the nation. Over the years, it has sourced locally, empowered Indian farmers, built robust supply chains from scratch, innovated menus that reflects India's diverse tastes, and created thousands of livelihood opportunities for Indians.

Since opening the first McDonald's restaurant in Mumbai in 1996, Westlife Foodworld has built a robust farm-to-table supply chain spanning the country. From buns baked in Maharashtra and Karnataka to the crisp lettuce grown in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and from potatoes harvested in Gujarat and Punjab to cheese produced in Maharashtra, every McDonald's India meal showcases India's agricultural diversity. Spices from Kerala and coffee beans from Karnataka complete the authentic Indian experience at McDonald's restaurants, all coming together to serve millions of customers every year across West and South India.

From day one, Westlife Foodworld embraced local values and traditions, including the practice of maintaining separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian kitchens at McDonald's. This truly Indian and unique commitment to the cultural and dietary preferences of Indian customers has been a core offering from the inception.

The McDonald's India menu also reflects the true spirit of India that is diverse, innovative, and rooted in local tastes and traditions. The iconic McAloo Tikki burger, created specifically for Indian customers, stands as a testament to this commitment. The company continues to blend distinctly Indian flavours and local ingredients to serve over two lakh Indian customers, annually.

Westlife also introduced innovations rooted in India's food heritage and nutritional needs. The Multi Millet Bun, made with indigenous millets, and the recently launched Protein Plus Slice, both developed with CSIR-CFTRI, the country's premier government-backed food research institute, reflect the brand's commitment to bringing wholesome, homegrown legacy ingredients to its menu.

In addition to delighting taste buds, the organisation continues to invest in inclusive growth. McDonald's India's first all-women-run restaurant in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, employs over 30 women from local tribes and communities, managing every aspect of operations, setting a benchmark in the industry.

Westlife Foodworld is listed on Indian stock exchanges, both BSE and NSE. The company employs over 11,000 Indians and works with thousands of farmers and several local suppliers, ensuring that every meal served is the product of Indian hands and ingenuity. The company currently runs 444 McDonald's restaurants and is set to reach 580 to 630 restaurants in the next two years, making it an integral part of India's economic fabric and growth story.

