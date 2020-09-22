London [UK], September 22 (ANI): The World Gold Council (WGC) on Tuesday published a report outlining how leading gold-mining companies are making a significant contribution towards the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report coincides with 75th session of the UN General Assembly and the SDG Business Forum.

It includes 39 case studies on how WGC members are bringing about positive change across four thematic areas: global partnerships, social inclusion, economic development, and responsible operations, energy and the environment.

WGC Chief Financial Officer Terry Heymann said responsible gold mining can lead to sustained social and economic development.

"The UN's deadline of 2030 to meet its SDGs will soon be upon us and it is vital that COVID-19 pandemic is not allowed to postpone the progress made to date. While it presents its own challenges, the current situation has brought the need for sustainable business practices to be at the heart of everything that companies do," he said.

Sandeep Biswas, Chief Executive Officer at Newcrest Mining and Chair of the WGC ESG Taskforce, said the report shows that WGC members are committed to progressing towards the UN SDGs.

"Given the breadth of countries where gold mining occurs, our industry is well-placed to make further significant contributions to achieve these global goals," he said. (ANI)

