Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 16: Experience the divine fusion of art, spirituality, culture and cause at "Whispers of the River and the Tree", a grand Bharatanatyam production premiering on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Bengaluru. This enchanting performance celebrates the sacred legacy of the Sri Venugopala krishna swamy Temple and brings to life the profound connection between dance, music, and devotion. Proceeds from this event will support the Cauvery River's rejuvenation and the revitalisation of the Krishna temple at Paschimavahini, preserving its sacred heritage for future generations.

An Artistic Extravaganza

Featuring over 100 distinguished artists, this masterpiece pays homage to the Paschimavahini Krishna, weaving together original choreography and compositions. Directed by acclaimed Bharatanatyam maestros Poornima K. Gururaja and Badari Divya Bhushan, the production marries timeless tradition with the innovation of contemporary art forms.

A Story Rooted in Spirituality

Set amidst the serene imagery of an ancient temple, a flowing river, and a sacred tree, the narrative unfolds themes of love, loss, devotion, and rediscovery. The audience will journey through poignant moments--a bride and groom's arranged union, the pain of bereavement, acts of sacrifice, the excitement of unearthing hidden treasures, and nature's quiet wisdom. The finale promises to leave the audience spellbound, inspiring a deep spiritual connection.

Inspired by History

The Sri Venugopalakrishnaswamy Temple, situated by the Cauvery River in Paschimavahini, Srirangapatna (near Mysore, Karnataka), is a cherished spiritual and cultural heritage site. As per the temple's sthala purana from 1810 C.E., a devout Kodugu Sreenivasa Iyengar unearthed the idol of Sri Venugopalakrishnaswamy beneath an Aswatha tree, guided by a divine vision. This historic temple remains a significant pilgrimage center, especially during Tula Sankramana (mid-October to mid-November).

The Visionaries Behind the Spectacle

It is with immense joy that I present "Whispers of the River and the Tree," a GoBrahma Bharatanatyam production inspired by the sacred legacy of the Sri Venugopalakrishnaswamy Temple at Paschimavahini. This performance is a celebration of devotion, nature's wisdom, and the timeless bond between tradition and art.

Crafted with reverence and brought to life by over 100 talented artists, this production unites the beauty of Bharatanatyam with the spiritual richness of our heritage. My heartfelt gratitude to Kalasindhu Academy, Bhushans' Academy, and the Sri Venugopalakrishnaswamy Seva Samithi for their collaboration and dedication, said Roopa P Doraswamy, Founder GoBrahma Productions.

Join us on January 19, 2025, at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Bengaluru, to witness this soulful journey. Let us come together to honor the enduring power of art, nature and spirituality.

About the Organizers

* Roopa P. Doraswamy, Founder of GoBrahma Productions, is a Bharatanatyam dancer & rasika and corporate lawyer with a vision for impactful, world-class productions.

* Poornima K. Gururaja, Artistic Director of Kalasindhu Academy, is a decorated choreographer and mentor, honored with the Natya Kala Koushal and Kempegowda Award.

* Badari Divya Bhushan, Artistic Director of Bhushans' Academy, is a globally renowned Bharatanatyam performer, composer, and costume designer.

Together with the Sri Venugopalakrishnaswamy Seva Samithi, these visionaries promise an unforgettable celebration of Indian culture and spirituality.

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind artistic experience. Mark your calendars: January 19, 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)