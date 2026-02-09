PNN

New Delhi [India], February 9: Credit card reward structures in India are evolving. If you are a regular user and have been tracking your statements, you may have noticed that banks across India are fine-tuning their credit card offerings. With revised cashback rates and more focused benefits, many cardholders are now thoughtfully reassessing which specialised credit cards best fit their spending needs. Yet fuel-focused cards continue to hold their ground simply because they address a fundamental recurring cost.

Your Petrol Bill Isn't Getting Smaller

Whatever spending pattern you follow as a household, fuel costs take up a decent portion of your monthly budget. Office travel, school runs, weekend trips, and errands all add up, ensuring you spend a good amount fuelling your vehicles. For such unavoidable yet essential expenses, even modest savings make a noticeable difference over time.

The Math Still Works

What is noteworthy now is that despite the reduced reward rates, the savings on fuel expenses easily outweigh your earnings from using a regular cashback card. Most fuel credit cards offer a fuel surcharge waiver typically ranging from 1% to 2.5%, which alone can translate into annual savings of thousands of rupees. This value increases further when paired with accelerated reward points or cashback, as seen with fuel-focused cards like FIRST Power and FIRST Power+ by IDFC FIRST Bank. The ease and effortlessness of the process make it a return worth having.

Beyond the Obvious Benefits

Consumers place a high value on the way fuel credit cards have evolved over time. Benefits now extend beyond fuel savings, which includes:

- Bundled lifestyle and travel benefits:Travel-related perks such as roadside assistance, insurance covers, and complimentary lounge access for airport travel benefits.

- Rewards for consistent usageRegular card usage is encouraged through milestone-based rewards and additional privileges.

- Nationwide fuel surcharge waiversThese cards typically offer fuel surcharge waivers at petrol pumps across the country, helping reduce routine fuel expenses.

- A strong value proposition for driversThe flexibility and combination of benefits come together to create a compelling value proposition for everyday driving needs.Choosing the Right Partner Matters More Now

The benefits structure that a well-designed fuel credit card offers can transform regular fuelling into a reliable savings tool, which is why choosing the right card becomes crucial. Cards such as IDFC FIRST Bank's POWER and POWER+ Credit Cards are designed to align with real-world fuel spending patterns, helping ensure savings remain consistent over time.

When selecting a card, it's important to look for transparent terms and reasonable annual spending thresholds. By getting benefits you will use in everyday life, you can maximise the overall value you receive.

The Zero-Risk Entry Point

A new trend is the preference for transparency around the annual fees. Consumers resist the pressure to recover the annual fee costs by having to spend. Several credit cards are available with zero fees. This feature is especially useful for first-time credit card users or those building their credit history. They can study their fuel spending patterns and then choose to invest if they find it valuable.

Clarity becomes a differentiator

Cardholders now prefer transparency about benefits, limits and exclusions. They expect the card to combine the fuel savings with their lifestyle perks, so the offerings directly connect with their actual usage. They discourage overdependence on complicated point systems or fine print confusion that has eroded trust in the past. IDFC FIRST Bank has leaned into this clarity-first approach, aligning with modern needs.

The Free Card Advantage

Moderate spenders who are reluctant to commit to annual fees can explore the free credit card apply option. These cards offer value without requiring high spending. You do not need to worry about break-even calculations. They provide a safe way to build your credit history, which helps when you apply for bigger loans later.

Adapt, Don't Abandon

Smart consumers have adapted their strategies to continue using specialised cards. They are refining their choices, tracking the categories that offer better returns, selecting offers that deliver the maximum benefits to them, and adjusting their portfolios and holdings. Fuel cards remain on the budgeting landscape because the costs they address are unavoidable and consistent.

The Bottom Line on Value

For those who drive regularly, the economics of fuel credit cards still make sense. By providing enhanced accessibility and customer-centric approach, banks like IDFC FIRST Bank demonstrate that rewards and value can coexist.

