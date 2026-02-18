PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: In mid-December, motorola quietly launched its new mid-range powerhouse, the motorola Edge 70. Unlike other top brands, which create significant buzz and market hype before a big launch, motorola chose to let the phone's design and features do the talking. The Edge 70 features an incredibly slim 5.99mm thin profile, military-grade durability, powerful cameras, and an optimised, clean UI, offering an unrivalled blend of style and performance in the segment.

Also Read | TJ Is Go2 Powered AI Robo Dog: Wipro a 'Software' Firm, Can't Be Compared With Galgotias' Act Says Company.

If you are looking to upgrade your device, you can shop for the motorola Edge 70 on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv. You can walk into any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores and enjoy benefits like instant approvals, flexible repayment terms, and zero down payment options on select models. Thus, buying a new smartphone is now convenient and pocket-friendly!

Motorola Edge 70 - Style with substance

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies Mysteriously After Eating Instant Noodles and Ice Cream in Dinner in Haryana.

In 2025, several top brands focused on launching ultra-thin phones, with silicon-carbon-based batteries enabling brands to pack larger cells into thinner profiles. The Edge 70 followed the trend; however, the company managed to do so without substantially increasing the cost of the device. The IP68/IP69 ratings ensure the smartphone is protected from dust, water, and dirt, and can withstand submersion up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes, highlighting its ultra-durable build.

Key specifications:

* Display: 6.7-inch Extreme AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 300 Hz touch sampling rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness

* Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

* RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X

* Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1

* Rear Cameras: 50MP (main) + 50MP (ultrawide with 120° FOV)

* Front Camera: 50MP

* Battery: 5,000 mAh with 68W TurboPower support

* OS: Android 16

* Build: IP68/IP69 dust, dirt, and water-resistant

* Colours: Pantone Gadget Grey, Pantone Lily Pad, Pantone Bronze Green

Vibrant display that stretches end-to-end

The motorola Edge 70 features a large Super HD Extreme AMOLED display, with HDR10+ support for infinite contrast and Pantone Validation for authentic colour and skin tones. Every sequence and frame looks sharper and more vibrant, breathing life into the visuals.

Display highlights:

* 94.6% screen-to-body ratio

* 10-bit colour depth, with over a billion shades of colour

* HDR10+ support for sharper visuals

* 100% DCI-P3 colour space

* Display certifications: SGS Blue Light Reduction and SGS Motion Blur Reduction

Optimised imaging system - Perfect captures for every occasionPowered by moto AI and Pantone Validated skintones, the Edge 70's camera system makes it possible to capture every angle with incredible clarity and detail. The Portrait Mode offers six adjustable blur levels and Dynamic Bokeh, clicking studio-grade portraits. On the front, the 50MP lens uses the Quad Pixel technology for 4x improved low-light sensitivity, ensuring you look your best in every shot.

Camera features:

* Rear video: 4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps

* AI-enhanced modes for low light and wide-angle shots

Unrelenting power - Smooth and streamlined performance

The motorola Edge 70 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core processor, aided by advanced AI capabilities and RAM Boost technology. This results in faster speeds, smoother graphics, and all-around streamlined performance.

Performance highlights:

* Octa-core processor

* Dual 5G SIM support with wide band coverage

* Android 16 OS for more advanced customisation

* RAM Boost feature offers up to 8GB physical RAM and 8GB extended RAM (16GB in total)

Optimised battery with fast chargingThe 5,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery keeps the device operational throughout the day, while the 68W TurboPower support refills the tank within an hour.

Battery features:

* 5,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery

* 68W TurboPower support; 15W wireless charging support

* Up to 40 hours of battery life on a single, full charge

Redefining the concept of thin and tough designs

The motorola Edge 70 is one of the thinnest and lightest phones on the market, with a thickness of just 5.99mm and a weight of 159 grams. It has been designed from aircraft-grade aluminium with Gorilla Glass 7i, making it ultra-durable and capable of withstanding drops, scratches, and spills.

Design highlights:

* Ultra-slim 5.99mm profile

* Pantone-inspired colour options

* Smart water touch for enhanced convenience

* IP68/IP69 ratings for dust, dirt, and water resistance

Audio and connectivity

The Edge 70 features a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, delivering immersive soundscapes. On the connectivity front, the phone supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and NFC.

Connectivity features:

* Dual SIM slots

* GNSS support: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

* NFC

How Easy EMIs make premium phones easily accessible

With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can now buy your desired smartphone without worrying about the price tag. You can split the bill into affordable instalments, with flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months. Simply walk into any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores located in 4,000+ cities and enjoy instant eligibility checks and quick approvals.

Motorola Edge 70 - Pricing and variants

In December, motorola unveiled the Edge 70, and according to rumours, the company is preparing to unveil the motorola Edge 70 Pro in the coming months. Coming to the motorola Edge 70, only one variant is available for purchase. However, it comes in three striking Pantone colour options, so you can select one that suits your preference.

* motorola Edge 70 (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) - Rs. 32,999*

*Disclaimer: The price mentioned is from the official website and may vary based on the retailer or region. Please visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to know the latest offers and prices.

Why should you buy the motorola Edge 70 from a Bajaj Finserv partner storeIf you are thinking of upgrading your handset, you no longer have to wait until you save up the required amount. Here are a few reasons why you should shop from Bajaj Finserv partner stores:

* Easy EMIs: Split the bill into convenient and affordable instalments.

* Zero down payment option: Valid on select models.

* Maha Bachat Savings Calculator: You can combine brand, dealer, and EMI offers to see total savings instantly.

* Flexible tenures: You can choose a repayment term that suits your budget, ranging from 3 to 60 months.

* Quick approval: Get instant loan approval with minimal paperwork.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)