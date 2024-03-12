NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12: Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, has signed a four-year open access agreement with Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani). Effective from 2024 through 2027, this collaboration aims to enhance access to scholarly resources for BITS Pilani, a leading Indian higher education institute.

With this agreement, Wiley enters its second open access agreement in India, and its first with BITS Pilani. This partnership will enable scholars and researchers from BITS Pilani to access Wiley's journals and publish open access articles in Wiley's collection of nearly 2,000 journals, including both hybrid and fully gold open access titles.

Commenting on the partnership, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice-chancellor of BITS Pilani, said, "Our partnership with Wiley aims to create an open science culture. This will enable the progress of science and foster more cooperation among researchers. BITS Pilani supports open access publishing and open scholarship, which are essential for high standard academic publishing."

Ritesh Kumar, Country Leader for Wiley in India, said, "One of our main objectives at Wiley is to increase the accessibility of open access publishing and we are glad to partner with BITS Pilani to offer more possibilities for academics to publish openly. India is a strategic market for us and our ongoing endeavors to advance open access showcase our commitment towards amplifying the influence of research and promoting more interaction and cooperation among researchers."

Wiley has strong momentum in advancing open access partnerships, having signed more than 80 agreements around the globe, including with institutions across APAC.

Wiley is a knowledge company and a global leader in research, publishing and knowledge solutions. Dedicated to the creation and application of knowledge, Wiley serves the world's researchers, learners, innovators, and leaders, helping them achieve their goals and solve the world's most important challenges. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Founded in 1964, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) is a leading institute of higher education in India. BITS Pilani is committed to providing quality education in engineering, sciences, technology, pharmacy, management, and humanities. The institute has a strong focus on research and innovation, with state-of-the-art facilities and collaborations with leading institutions and industries. Visit us at www.bits-pilani.ac.in.

