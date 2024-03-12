Renault Duster Based Dacia Bigster Spied Testing, Likely To Launch Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Features

New Delhi, March 12: Dacia is expected to introduce its upcoming SUV, the Dacia Bigster soon. The upcoming Dacia Bigster is rumoured to be based on the new Renault Duster. The Dacia Bigster which might share its platform with the new Renault Duster is expected to come with new design and upgraded features.

As per a report of Times of India, the Renault Duster based Dacia Bigster is spotted while testing, which was wrapped in camouflage. The expected launch for the Dacia Bigster might be in later in 2024 but the Indian debut of the new Renault Duster will likely to occur in the second half of 2025. This upcoming SUV might compete with the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 in India. Xiaomi SU7 All-Electric Sedan To Launch on March 28 in China: CEO Lei Jun.

Dacia Bigster Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Dacia Bigster is expected to have approximately 4.6 meters in length, which is anticipated to provide sufficient space for seven passengers. The upcoming SUV is rumoured to be built on the CMF-B platform, which is also used by various Renault-Nissan products globally. The design of the Bigster might be inspired by the new Duster and is expected to feature a slightly longer wheelbase and larger rear doors similar to that of the Hyundai Alcazar, as per a report of English Jagran. Hyundai Creta N Line Launched in India: From Features to Specifications and Price, Know Everything About Hyundai's New 'N Line' SUV.

The Dacia Bigster will likely to share engine options from the Duster. The SUV might include a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine with two electric motors and a 1.2kWh battery, allowing for significant electric-only driving capability. Another engine option could be a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48V starter motor, which might deliver 130bhp of power. A 1.0-litre petrol-LPG variant may be available in a few countries. The Dacia Bigster is also expected to come with 4x2 and 4x4 model options with different terrain modes, which might include Auto, Eco, Off-road, Snow and Mud.

