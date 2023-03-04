New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): Praadis Education put together a separate app for its one of the most important stakeholders. The App is dubbed 'Praadis Parent App' and has grown to be a hero among parents.

While everyone agrees that being just a parent is not an easy job, let alone being a working parent. The number of things and people that demand your attention gets doubled. To name a few, children need to be driven to places for their health, education, activities, hobbies and the list goes on. In simple terms, it becomes a juggle for every parent.A parent's chief aim is to be intimately involved in his child's upbringing, and delegation of work is not an option, given the lack of credibility. But what if we say it is possible, at least for your child's educational needs.

The technology is taking new turns and making fresh advancements every day. It can greatly be used in minimising the energy and effort involved in monitoring a child's educational requirement and receiving the desired output.

Owing to circumstances as conventional education came to a halt, people embraced online learning. And how did it help with parents' role and responsibilities? This is the time when another integrated academic system surfaced where apps allocated to every stakeholder came into existence. Be it student, parent or teacher. Praadis Education leveraged this opportunity to benefit its sector on a large scale and to ensure online learning is quality learning, it launched 'Praadis Parent App' for free. The 'App' provides a safe platform for parents to participate in their child's academic life and keep tabs on his day-to-day scholastic activities, progress and performance through an assortment of data depicting number of classes attended, course covered, time spent in class, time spent on each subject, tests, performance results, post-test progress, etc. This app is the sincerest effort made by the company to deliver all the germane information pertaining to a scholar right into the hands of parents and shoulder the parental responsibility of taking informed decisions related to their child's education.

Acknowledging the parents essential role in every facet of a child's life, Praadis crafted this App, and according to the feedback gathered and recorded from parents, 90 per cent endorse the App to be informative and most useful one by far for them.

Parenting is no easy task, but it is indeed a rewarding one when done right.

