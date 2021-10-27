Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COLOURS OF OBLU brand offers something truly special for everyone, be it families, couples, honeymooners or global nomads.

Expect a heady mix of exotic corners, pristine beaches, turquoise lagoon views, stand-out culinary concepts and pure escapism. This impressive lifestyle offering reflects Atmosphere's Joy of Giving philosophy, meeting the dreams and expectations of guests in a spirit of true generosity.

Also Read | Here's What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Has To Say About Soon To Be Launched Affordable JioPhone Next.

Opening in February 2022, OBLU SELECT Lobigili is an adults-only haven. Lobigili translates from Dhivehi as 'Island of Love'. With 68 vibrant chic beach and overwater villas, Lobigili island is ideal for a chilled-out getaway. Romance permeates the air here. Idyllic tropical vistas complemented by stylishly designed spaces create a secluded, castaway feel.

Adding to the indulgence is the Only Blu Underwater Restaurant, opening in February 2022. The unique, multi-sensory culinary journey features gourmet cuisine with champagne set against a colourful backdrop of marine life. Residents at OBLU SELECT Lobigili can also choose to stroll over to neighbouring Ailafushi island and mix it up with a different world of enchanting sights, sounds, and culture.

Also Read | Pasta Types With Names and Pictures: Here's a Guide for Every Pasta Lover out There.

OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, opening in March 2022, is all about immersing in a free-spirited Maldivian vibe. In the local language of Dhivehi, 'Aila' means family and 'Fushi' means island. True to its name, this 268-villa resort brings a fresh, experiential environment where families, friends, couples, and global nomads can all enjoy a wonderful island escape.

A fun and chilled-out balance is at the heart of this tropical getaway. Guests can join a group Zumba class or book a 3D movie show at The Dome, a futuristic 15-meter entertainment centre available from July 2022. Or they can choose to socialise with like-minded souls at La Promenade that offers exhilarating retail and cafe hopping options. To conclude a wonderful day spent in paradise they can feast over an alfresco spread celebrating the finest seafood at The Copper Pot Truck.

Delivering this exciting line-up is Jorge Amaro, the General Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi. With over 31 years of experience, Jorge brings significant expertise to elevate service, ensuring a smooth opening. He keeps the Joy of Giving spirit alive through an authentic and refreshingly friendly hospitality culture.

Stephane Laguette, the Chief Commercial Officer, Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts, says, "We are delighted to announce the official launch of our COLOURS OF OBLU brand. Through this brand, we bring to our guests rich and vivid alchemy of experiences. Each resort with its own personality and distinct story comes together to form the enchanting COLOURS OF OBLU. An experience collective that awakens the senses, brings balance and provides the gift of a lifetime of memories."

Along with the two new resorts, COLOURS OF OBLU portfolio also features two rebranded resorts. OBLU SELECT Sangeli (earlier OBLU SELECT at Sangeli) and OBLU NATURE Helengeli (earlier OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli).

Atmosphere Hotels|Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing hospitality company currently operating six resorts within the Maldives and is set to further expand in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. Atmosphere has a portfolio of three distinguished brands: THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and By Atmosphere, with a rich diversity of experiences within each of these brands. Opening in early 2022, are two exciting COLOURS OF OBLU resorts: OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)