Jerusalem [Israel], February 26 (ANI): Conversations surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit did not just captivate the streets of Israel or the halls of the Knesset, where he delivered a historic address on Wednesday, but also dominated the digital discourse across the country.

Discussions linked to PM Modi's visit to the Middle Eastern country at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, trended prominently on social media platform X on Thursday, with topics related to his visit securing the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on Israel's trending list.

The surge of PM Modi's name in the trending list on X in Israel reflects the widespread interest and the affection that the country has towards the Indian leader.

Affection and respect for PM Modi in Israel were quite evident during his visit. The bonhomie with Netanyahu, who personally came to the airport to receive the Prime Minister upon his arrival, underscores the bond the two leaders share.

The Prime Minister was also conferred with the "Speaker of the Knesset" medal, one of Israel's highest parliamentary honours, after his address in the Israeli Parliament, becoming the first Indian PM to ever adresss The Knesset.

The "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" was awarded in recognition of PM Modi's "exceptional contribution through his personal leadership" in strengthening strategic ties between India and Israel, as he became the first foreign leader to receive the honour.

PM Modi, in his address, highlighted the deep historical bonds between the two countries.

"Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times," the PM said.

He emphasised that Jewish communities have lived in India " without fear of persecution or discrimination", preserving their faith while fully participating in Indian society, a record he described as a matter of pride.

Following his speech, Members of Parliament also queued up to the Prime Minister, taking selfies and photographs with him, a gesture that reflected the warmth of the occasion and the growing camaraderie between the two democracies.

Despite earlier threats of boycott from Opposition members of the Israeli Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Knesset witnessed significant attendance, drawing sustained applause from lawmakers cutting across party lines.

However, the bonhomie with Netanyahu continued after his address, as both leaders shared a car ride while en route to an exhibition that showcases strides made in the world of technology.

Netanyahu also surprised PM Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his engagements in Israel, the strong traction around his visit--both inside the Knesset and across social media platform X--reflects the growing resonance of India-Israel ties among political leaders and the public alike.

The digital buzz, coupled with the historic parliamentary address, underscores the expanding strategic partnership and the deepening goodwill between the two democracies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)