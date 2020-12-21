Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 21(ANI/NewsVoir): One of the leading ethnic clothes manufacturing brands of Surat 'Arya Design - Kreeva' which earlier used to sell its apparels only to local shops and outlets has now started selling the clothes online on their own platform with the vision to make the brand name in the clothing market.

Founded in 2017, 'Kreeva' by Manthan Dhameliya and Kalpesh Vaghasiya, the brand was a manufacturer to local bridal and ethnic clothing shops. The products included female eccentric - starting from Lehenga Choli, Salwar Kameez, Suit, Gowns, Blouses and Saree. However, soon after realising the importance of digital presence, the firm decided to kickstart its own online venture with the aim to create own space in the digital world. Earlier, the shop owners used to purchase from 'Kreeva' and make huge profits by selling the products at high prices.

Sharing about 'Kreeva', CEO and Co-founder Manthan Dhameliya said, "Kreeva is majorly known for its designer and ethnic clothes. At Kreeva, we have a team of experienced professionals who works dedicatedly and comes up with new and creative designs for our customers."

"In the recent decades, the designer clothes are getting a bit more expensive. Meanwhile, our aim is to provide it to every human who wishes to wear it and that too at very affordable prices. We never compromise with the quality and that what our tagline "Delivering Happiness" conveys. Besides, we decided to launch our own online platform so that people could know about us. Another reason of going online was to sell our products at their actual cost, side-lining the shops who make huge profit into it," added Dhameliya.

Surat in Gujarat is one of the best cities where one can buy clothes from because the company here - manufacture, design and sell on our own and probably this is what differentiates Kreeva from the other cities or competitors. The customers mostly prefer to buy the clothes during festive seasons or wedding ceremonies and trust the brand for ethnic and traditional apparels.

The clothing company has also collaborated with celebrities, influencers & models for the shoots and promotion. Being online means being in the eyes of your audience and never letting them forget who you are and why you are and what you are.

Kreeva is also committed towards providing a better customer experience and having very active customer support. The whole team is well-trained and deal with the queries be it a big or small.

Arya Design - Kreeva was started around 2014-2015 with the name 'Arya designs', which is parent firm of Kreeva. Owning a single unit of manufacturing, then steadily progressing through time, making impact starting from textile hub of India Surat to Delhi, Bangalore and even other parts of the world. And here we are now with our own e-commerce platform www.kreeva.com where we deliver our clothes worldwide.

