London [UK], November 26: The World Leadership Forum successfully delivered a landmark international programme from 19th to 23rd November 2025, culminating in the prestigious International Conclave 2025 held at the iconic UK Parliament. The multi-day series brought together influential delegates, policymakers, innovators, and cultural leaders from India, the UK, and around the globe to advance dialogue on leadership, sustainability, global cooperation, and the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"Hosting this Conclave in the heart of the UK's democracy underscores the critical importance of the India-UK partnership in shaping a prosperous, sustainable global future," said Mr. Nachiket Joshi (Founder, World Leadership Forum), whose vision and commitment made the initiative possible. "This initiative connects global leadership networks to support the mission of Viksit Bharat and cultivate meaningful, lasting partnerships."

The programme opened with a spiritual and cultural gathering at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, where delegates participated in an uplifting aarti ceremony followed by a warm prasad that fostered unity and cross-cultural goodwill. The entire programme was marked by the exceptional leadership of Mr. Nachiket Joshi (Founder, World Leadership Forum) and the impeccable coordination of Khushboo Shah (Organiser & Professional from UK), whose combined vision, dedication, and execution ensured the success and prestige of the international gathering.

The Conclave was supported by the partnership of the Wey Foundation, Mumbai, represented by Shirin Aggarwal, and Hirdesh Gupta from IDUK. Their involvement contributed to the collaborative efforts that helped ensure the event's smooth execution and its broader aim of encouraging meaningful India-UK engagement.

The House of Commons session, hosted by MP Joy Morrissey (MP for Beaconsfield), focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, education, healthcare, investment, and sustainable development. Dignitaries present included MP Jack Rankin (Member of Parliament, Windsor), former MP Virendra Sharma (Former Member of Parliament, UK), Srimathi Shivashankar (Vice President, HCL), Suhel Seth (Author, Columnist & Brand Strategist), Vijay Goel (Founder, India European Business Forum), Dr. Bharat Pankhania (Mayor of Bath), Cllr Anjana Patel (Mayor of Harrow), Khushboo Shah (Organiser), Swami Chakrapani Maharaj (National President, Hindu Mahasabha), Sandeep Goenka (Founder, C.P. Goenka International School), Hirdesh Gupta (Founder, IDUK), Shirin Aggarwal (Founder, Wey Foundation Mumbai), Shipra Pathak (Water Woman of India), and Rupal Dalal (Managing Director, JD Fashion Institute, India).

The parliamentary engagements continued at the House of Lords, where Lord Sahota (Life Peer) hosted an elegant afternoon reception attended by esteemed leaders including Lord Rami Ranger (Life Peer & Business Leader), who were recognised for their contributions to leadership and India-UK collaboration.

Additional influential delegates included, Abhey Bansal (Chairperson, AB Group), Shyna Sunsara (Model, Actor & Co-Producer at AB Bansal productions), Yogita Bhayana (Social Activist & NGO Founder), Neha Singh (Government of Maharashtra Representative), Lokesh Kumar (BJP Leader, Andhra Pradesh), Vinita Gupta (Technology Entrepreneur, Silicon Valley), Sanjay Gupta (Former President, The Cost Accountants of India), Chinu Kwatra (Founder, Khushiyaan Foundation), Hussain Ahmedali Nalwala (Philanthropist, Nalwala Foundation), Tarun Ghulati (Businessman & Investment Banker), Sanjay Thakkar (Sr. Advisor & Investor), Loveena Tandon (Journalist, Foreign correspondent, Aaj Tak & India Today) and Rabih El Fadel (CEO, Phyla Earth).

Beyond Westminster, the delegation engaged in meaningful community and leadership interactions. An impactful engagement was held in the Mayor's Parlour in Harrow, led by Cllr Anjana Patel (Mayor of Harrow), where discussions centred on Indo-UK community partnerships and collaborative social initiatives. The programme also celebrated India's creative and cultural strength at India Fashion Week London, where delegates attended a vibrant fashion show showcasing Indian craftsmanship and global design influence.

The series concluded in the historic city of Bath, where the delegation was warmly hosted by Cllr Dr. Bharat Pankhania (Mayor of Bath). The visit deepened cultural understanding and explored collaboration in governance, heritage preservation, and community development.

Reflecting on the programme's success, Khushboo Shah shared:

"It has been an honour to bring together such an extraordinary group of leaders across cultural spaces, community platforms, and the UK Parliament. This series stands as a testament to what shared purpose, collaboration, and global friendship can achieve. I am deeply grateful to every dignitary who contributed to meaningful dialogue that bridges nations and inspires future progress."

The International Conclave 2025 reaffirmed the Forum's commitment to bringing forward-thinking leaders together to build a more collaborative, sustainable, and progressive global future. Discussions underscored India's aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047, highlighting innovation, inclusive growth, strong governance, and international partnerships.

About The World Leadership Forum

The World Leadership Forum is a global platform dedicated to fostering cross-border cooperation, sustainable development, and leadership excellence. Through high-impact convenings, the Forum facilitates meaningful discussions on diplomacy, socio-economic progress, and ethical leadership to drive positive global change.

