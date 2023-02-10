Sujai Karampuri with other dignitaries at the unveiling of Battista at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Government of Telangana, as part of the E-Motor Show, unveiled the world's fastest accelerating car: the pure-electric hyper GT 'Battista' for the first time in India. The unveiling of Battista at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show as part of the E-Mobility Week adds an important milestone, as the city gears up for India's first Formula E Grand Prix on 11th February.

The Battista is designed, developed, and made by Automobili Pininfarina; the Italian luxury car brand wholly owned by Mahindra & Mahindra. The Battista combines the pinnacle of legendary Italian design and unprecedented EV performance, offering a clear synergy with the progressive vision of the Telangana Government. The car is not only a design masterpiece and the most powerful car ever made in Italy, but also officially the fastest-accelerating car in the world.

The car was unveiled by Sujai Karampuri, Director, Electronics, Semiconductors and Advanced Chemistry cell, Government of Telangana in the presence of Gurpratap Boparai, CEO, Europe Business, Mahindra & Mahindra and Paolo Dellacha, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina.

Speaking at the event, Sujai Karampuri said, "Telangana has always stood for development and innovation with sustainability at its core. I strongly believe that Electric Vehicles are the future of sustainable mobility and the State is actively promoting adoption of electric vehicles for a greener future."

"Telangana has rich association with the Mahindra Group, and we are proud of Mahindra for getting such cutting-edge technology in electric mobility," added Karampuri.

Gurpratap Boparai said, "Battista represents the pinnacle of technology in electric vehicles in truest form. As the car is set to participate in the Hyderabad E Prix circuit, it will also mark its debut in India."

Paolo Dellacha said, "We are really excited to be at the Hyderabad E-Motor show. We are strengthening our collaboration with Mahindra Group for the future, and we look forward to sharing more exciting news."

The Hyderabad E-Motor show is being organised from 8-10th February 2023 at Hitex Exhibition Centre where commercial EVs, energy storage companies, charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers, and startups across these segments are displaying their products spread over an area of 10,500 sq. mtrs. The E- Motor Show is providing a platform for global and domestic electric vehicle players to showcase their strengths & capabilities to the world.

