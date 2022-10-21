New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/PNN): India's first organic company, Ambrosia Organic Farm has recently launched the world's first flavored peanut butter. The product is available in two flavors i.e.; Blueberry and Mango that gives a heavenly taste to the consumers.

The products are available across the country in all stores of Ambrosia Organic Food. The consumers can also order it online through their website: https://www.ambrosiaorganicfarm.com/.

Founded by British national, David Gower, Ambrosia has developed various health food products over the years, including rice cakes, brown rice and now fruit-based peanut butters. Ambrosia has over 50 organic products, which includes Organic rice cakes, Organic wild honey, Organic brown rice, Sunflower oil, Peanut oil, Organic peanut butter, Organic Ragi flakes, etc.

The company's key products include a vast variety of rice cakes and fitness products all manufactured using produce acquired from farmers doing organic farming. Ambrosia sources its produce from farmers doing organic farming from Ladakh, Assam and Himachal Pradesh in North India, Goa Maharashtra and Karnataka in the west and Tamil Nadu in South.

On the launch of the product, Janardan Khorate, CEO of Ambrosia Organic Farm , said, "We are thrilled to broaden our horizon by adding two more tastes to our customer's choice. Like others, these products are completely natural, no food color, no preservatives, no added sugar and no additives which makes it a perfect blend for a fitness freak with an unbeatable taste."

The company, sighting the opportunity in growing demand for healthy and nutritious food has planned to increase production capacity of their packaged food division to cover the current demand projections.

Ambrosia Organic Farm is a familiar name in all of Goa. Started in 1993, this organisation has carved its way into the homes and hearts of the people in Goa. Unlike other organic companies, Ambrosia has existed in India for decades, producing fresh, nourishing, chemical-free organic produce. A couple from the UK, David Gower and Michaela Kelemen, came to India to start their life. They laid the foundation of Ambrosia Organic Farm in Goa and worked on building the company from scratch.

