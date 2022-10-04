New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wow! Momo Foods that operates with 3 Brands; Wow! Momo, Wow! China and Wow! Chicken, has launched its 3 outlets in the metaverse. The Brands are on a new Metaverse Platform called FESTEMVERSE - That curates Festivals of India across the year.

Currently, FESTEMVERSE is available for android users; soon to be available on IOS devices too. All the consumers need to do is download FESTEMVERSE from the pay-store or Apple App Store, create their avatar and plunge into the immersive experience of the platform. The brand aims to start trading from their METAVERSE STORES, by Dhanteras. Consumers can trade on Metaverse stores and convert NFTs and redeem it on physical outlets.

Launched in August 2008, the multi-billion-rupee QSR chain currently has over 490 outlets in 23 Indian cities; it aims to enter over 100 cities soon. The launch of the Wow! Momo, Wow! China and Wow! Chicken brands on metaverse; is first-of-its-kind in the Indian QSR space.

Commenting on the announcement, Sagar Daryani, CEO and Co-founder, Wow! Momo Foods, said, "Its imperative to stay relevant and stay up to speed today; Metaverse is an investment for the future; whilst we are launch partners for FESTEMVERSE today; our aim is to grow this and at the same time also be part of all the popular metaverse platforms."

Muralikrishnan, CMO and Co-founder at Wow! Momo added that we have always pioneered every new initiative, to us Metaverse is a step that gets us closer to the modern consumer and closer you are to the consumer the stronger is your pull

Last month, Wow! Momo had raised Rs 125 Crores at a staggering valuation of INR 2125 Crores. Wow! Momo has been successful in creating a category and convert a small road-side snack into a formidable national brand across the country; similarly with Wow! China its redefining Desi Chinese taking it to the Pan-India audience and the recently launched Wow! Chicken aims at Indianizing fried & grilled chicken in the country. The company plans to take this brand across all major metros and Tier-1 and Tier 2s cities over the next 24 months. Also the ready-to-eat momo launched earlier has gone through a rechristening in terms of production technology & refreshed packaging! Soon to be available across all leading grocery chains and ecom platforms in the coming quarter.

