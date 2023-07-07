PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7: Woxsen University proudly announces the significant accomplishments of its students and faculty in obtaining patents for their ground-breaking ideas. The School of Technology has 18 published patents and 2 granted patents, School of Arts & Design has 25 published patents, School of Business has 7 published patents and 1 granted patent and School of Architecture & Planning has 2 published patents and 1 granted patent.

These Intellectual Properties are a recognition for inventions that are novel, non-obvious, and industrially applicable. While granted patents are protected by the law, patent applications are published to make the public sphere aware of what is seeking patent protection and the public can learn from the work.

Some of the Granted Patents of our students who worked along-side our faculty include:

Intelligent Domestic Waste Digester To Produce Nutrient Rich Solid & Liquid Manure And A Method Thereof

Ravi Gunupuru, Janmejay Sahoo, Kiran K Ravulakollu, Rohit Polishetty - School of Technology

This invention provides for an intelligent waste digester system and a method thereof. The system consists of a custom defined bio-accumulator which collects the domestic bio-waste from single or multiple users and feed into multi layered and diversified compartments wherein digestion process is initiated. The intelligent waste digester system contains integrated sensory modules, connected to parameter validation module and AI module wherein this sensory module communicates to controller with centralized network for activating the actuators through AIM (Artificial Intelligence Module).

Method and Device for Smart Projector Screen

P Swami Sairam, Meera C S, Sunil Sunny, Jubit Emmanuel, Rajesh Singh, Anita Gehlot, Sushabhan Choudhury, Arpit Jain - School of Business

The system makes use of 2.4GHz RF modules for the wireless data transmission and receiving from the projector and the screen. A mote is placed near the projector end which monitors the distance, status of the projector and sends the data to the mote present near the projector screen. The complete system is composed in two different sections called mote1 and mote2 .The mote 1 present near the projector end, contains a microcontroller, RF module, ultrasonic sensor, power unit. The mote 2, present near the screen, contains a microcontroller, RF module, power unit, motor driver, motor, limit switch.

Seating Arrangement Integrated with Sunshade Structure

Vanshita Mittal, Dhruma Bhavsar - School of Architecture & Planning

The economically feasible chair/bench design with built-in solar panels is ideal for parks, institutions, and pedestrian areas. It provides green power, allowing users to charge devices and incorporates smart solutions for improved infrastructure. The design features a sloped roof for rainwater drainage, offers shade, proper ventilation, and modularity for larger seating systems. Aligned with the Smart cities initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, it reduces urban effects and promotes eco-balance.

These patents not only reflect the university's mission but also demonstrate the successful integration of knowledge, research, innovation, industry feedback and practical learning that forms the cornerstone of Woxsen's curriculum.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, Rank #28, All India Top Engineering Colleges, EducationWorld 2023, #16 Top 50 Business schools for Research in India, IIRF 2023.

