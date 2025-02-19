NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 19: Writesonic, which serves over 10 million users worldwide, today announced the launch of its SEO AI Agent - an artificial intelligence tool that works like a complete SEO (search engine optimization) team available 24/7. This AI team helps businesses improve their Google rankings and online visibility without the need for expensive agencies or multiple software subscriptions.

Today, businesses typically spend 6-8 hours every week analyzing keywords, several days studying competitors, and up to Rs. 5-10 lakh monthly on SEO agencies. Writesonic's SEO AI Agent simplifies this entire process. It works round the clock like a dedicated team member, handling everything from keyword research to competitor analysis and content optimization.

The AI Agent can understand simple commands like "Help me rank better on Google" and automatically gets to work. It connects with popular SEO tools like Google Keyword Planner, Ahrefs and Google Search Console to gather data, studies what competitors are doing, and creates step-by-step plans to improve website rankings.

Speaking about the launch, Samanyou Garg, Founder of Writesonic said, "We've created an AI team member that never sleeps and works tirelessly to improve your website's performance on Google. Early users have seen impressive results - one business improved their Google ranking from position 14 to position 4 in just two weeks. Marketing teams are now completing tasks in minutes that used to take weeks."

He added, "Whether you're a small business owner who finds SEO confusing, or a marketing agency handling multiple clients, our AI Agent works like your personal SEO expert, available anytime you need it."

The SEO AI Agent helps different types of users:

* Small businesses can get professional SEO support without hiring expensive agencies.* Marketing agencies can handle more clients without increasing their team size.* In-house marketing teams can get instant answers to SEO questions and move faster.* The tool is available immediately with a free trial period, allowing businesses to experience working with their new AI team member firsthand.

This product was launched on 17th February on Product Hunt (world's number #1 product launch platform) and ranked as the #1 product of the day.

Writesonic is a Y-Combinator-backed startup, one of the first ones in the Generative AI space in India. It is the first AI agent that connects to your marketing tools (Google Keyword Planner, Google Search Console, Reddit, SERP) to automate your entire SEO and content workflows--from research to rankings. While other AI tools give generic responses, Writesonic works with real data to grow your traffic.

