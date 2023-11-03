PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3: XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has celebrated the 2,000th excavator which is locally produced in its factory in India on October 20, marking a significant milestone as XCMG ventures further in global business development that takes root in localized operations.

"Since its establishment, XCMG Machinery (India) has developed an integrated product portfolio customized for the construction conditions in India, set up experienced and stable management and manufacturing teams, and has doubled the sales. Looking ahead, XCMG Machinery (India), as the prominent manufacturing center in South Asia, will continue to cultivate in the India market and expand to cover the neighboring countries," said Tu Hui, general manager of XCMG Machinery (India).

XCMG's Glocal strategy of advancing localized operation continues to empower industry development, support major infrastructure projects worldwide, and support the cultivation of technical talents.

The XGC150-IA crawler crane has participated in India's longest sea bridge - Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project which was completed earlier this year. With a total length of 21.8 kilometers, the bridge will cut the commuting time between Mumbai and New Mumbai from two hours to 20 minutes, a boost to the local economy.

In May, XCMG inaugurated its first overseas talent training base in its factory in India, an integrated global training center of technical capabilities, services, sales and brand development and product promotion.

XCMG currently has two subsidiaries in India, the XCMG India Manufacturing ("XCMM India") and SCHWING Stetter India. Founded in 2017 and put into operation in 2021, XCMM India produces and assembles a wide range of products including excavators, loaders, road rollers, wide-body pump trucks and more, it has an annual production capacity of 8,500 units of construction machinery equipment and 3,500 sets of self-manufactured components with joined force from over 300 India employees, of 33% females. Meanwhile, XCMM India launched a series of charity events to co-create a fresh environment through the tree planting event, while fostering an equal, diverse and inclusive community with Pongal and Diwali celebrations and community donations of stationery and gifts.

SCHWING Stetter India was established in 1998 and produces concrete machinery equipment including pump trucks and mixers, it also sells and provides services for all series of XCMG products. Its annual production capacity of concrete machinery is around 25,000 units and the company has 2,700 Indian employees.

XCMG now has 28 offices and 82 dealers in India, and the locally manufactured products are selling across the regions of South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

"India is the largest construction machinery market in South Asia and an indispensable key region of XCMG's international strategy, and the group fully supports the development of its Indian subsidiaries that are becoming the benchmark of XCMG's overseas manufacturing bases," said Zhang Lina, Chief Cultural Officer of Excavator Division, XCMG.

