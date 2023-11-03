Pakistan will face New Zealand as their next opponent for the 35th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan did win their last game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which was against Bangladesh. Pakistan won the game by seven wickets. Fakhar Zaman scored 81 runs which was a great add-on in their chase against Bangladesh's total of 204 runs. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: India Reclaim Top Spot With Dominating Victory Over Sri Lanka, South Africa Move to Second Place

Pakistan has now won a total of three matches out of seven matches played in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan will be looking forward to beating New Zealand with a good margin if they want to progress to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand lost their last match against South Africa with a huge margin of 190 runs. Both the batting and bowling lineup of the Kiwis were not up to the mark. The top order of New Zealand looked in very bad shape while chasing a total of 358 runs posted by South Africa. If New Zealand lose their next game which is against Pakistan it will be a huge setback for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ODIs

Pakistan has met New Zealand 115 times in ODI cricket in which Pakistan has managed to keep the upper hand as they have managed to win 60 games and New Zealand on the other hand has managed to win 51 games. One game between them ended up in a tie. Whereas three games have ended in a no-result contest.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Abdullah Shafique Fakhar Zaman Shaheen Afridi Glenn Phillips Trent Boult

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The PAKvs NZ match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free. Can Pakistan Qualify for Semi-Final? What are PAK's Semis Chances in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? What’s Their NRR and Current Position on Points Table?

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir. Mohammad Wasim Jr., Harish Rauf

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)(Wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

