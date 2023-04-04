New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI/ATK): The first three months of 2023 have been an exciting yet scary landscape for cryptocurrency, with history repeating itself in some way but also with many tokens speedily reaching new heights. One of the biggest headlines in crypto news is the scrutiny that some stablecoins have come under due to the aftermath of the crypto winter.

XRP, formerly Ripple Labs, has made the biggest headline in recent weeks after its SEC lawsuit, which was filed concerning the platform selling unregulated securities to the public amounting to a value of more than USD 1.3 billion.

The lawsuit seemed to doom the future of XRP. However, the coin's value recently grew by more than 20 per cent as South Korean exchanges were speedily trading the coin. Bitcoin has also had a turn as it has finally reached its USD 28 000 mark, and Big Eyes Coin has reached USD 33 million in the presale of its USD 50 million mark.

Bitcoin Made a Speedy Recovery

Over the last year, Bitcoin has had some dark times, falling from a high of over USD 64,000 to just over USD 16,000. Many investors lost a lot of money, and the sentiments for the token, until recently, were continually bearish.

However, following the collapse of two of the largest crypto-funding banks, Bitcoin saw an incredible surge in value overnight as many investors gravitated towards the decentralized crypto market for better security and easy access to their assets.

This move by investors brought Bitcoin up to over USD 28 000, which some crypto analysts predicted in 2022 was a likely possibility this 2023.

Furthermore, this push of the value makes investors and analyst optimists for the coin to break into its USD 30 000 threshold, with some predicting a possible USD 100 000 mark toward the end of the year if the coin continues to perform as it currently is.

XRP - Popular Trades in South Korea

At the beginning of the case, the lawsuit cast a dark cloud over XRP, and their future seemed doomed. As a result, there was a noticeable drop in the value of XRP as investors were uncertain of the outcome and their financial security.

However, as the case is leading up to closing, the SEC let it slip that XRP may likely become a commodity when they mentioned it in the same statement of classifying Bitcoin and Ethereum as commodities. This sent an upturn in the South Korean market as more platforms were now trading in XRP tokens, specifically Bithumb, UpBit, and Korbit, which traded 37 per cent, 18 per cent, and 50 per centXRP volumes, respectively.

This is an anomaly on these exchanges as their key trades are usually Bitcoin and Ether. This statement by the SEC has a two-pronged effect; firstly, it could decimate the SEC case and cause XRP to win. Secondly, the ultimate ruling could introduce bullish results for the token, pushing the value up to USD 1, which investors would find very lucrative.

The push to USD 1 is plausible, considering the over 20 per cent growth the coin experienced practically overnight. If XRP wins, which is highly likely, the token will rally and reach this mark.

Big Eyes Coin's BIG Growth

Big Eyes Coin has been surprising investors and surpassing expectations since the earliest days of its presale. The site has many new features not seen before on other platforms, all of which present lucrative opportunities for users. Big Eyes Coin is experiencing significant growth as it is speedily hitting all of its investment milestones, most recently growing to USD 33 million of its USD 50 million goal in presale.

The platform has an incredible NFT collection of Big Eyes Loot NFTs which users can collect, mint, and trade to earn good foundational rewards that can be used in other site areas. It allows users to access various Loot Boxes valued at between USD 10 and USD 10 000, which hold rewards between USD 500 and USD 1 million in addition to receiving a 250 per cent bonus.

These can be unlocked using the code BULLRUN250. In addition to offering lucrative opportunities to investors, Big Eyes Coin has pledged to donate 5 per cent of its total earnings to an ocean conservation project.

Cryptocurrency as Commodity

In many ways, the speculation of XRP becoming a commodity has been very advantageous for the token. Based on the upcoming hearing results and recent activity in the South Korean trading market, XRP has been showing its strength and popularity recently. Many anticipate that a Bullrun is very likely.

