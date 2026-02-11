PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 11: Xumane, a leading provider of ESOP advisory, financing, and liquidation services, today announced the launch of Xumane Recruit, an AI-powered recruitment platform designed to deliver speed, clarity, and precision across the hiring lifecycle.

Unlike traditional applicant tracking systems, Xumane Recruit is built with AI-led interviews at the core of hiring decisions, not as an add-on. The platform enables organizations to move beyond intuition-driven recruitment toward structured, consistent, and data-backed candidate evaluation.

As hiring grows more complex, Xumane Recruit simplifies the entire journey--from 'Hi' to 'Hired'--by combining intelligent screening, automated scheduling, structured interviews, scoring, and real-time analytics. This integrated approach allows hiring teams to assess candidates fairly and consistently at scale, while significantly reducing operational effort.

"Hiring today needs to be faster, fairer, and far more precise than traditional methods allow. Manual screening, unstructured interviews, and gut-based decisions simply don't scale. With Xumane Recruit, we've reimagined precision hiring through AI-led interviews and intelligent evaluation, helping teams hire better, reduce effort, and make confident decisions at speed," said Avinash Gautam, Product Head - Xumane.

Organizations using Xumane Recruit have reported measurable improvements, including up to 95% faster time to hire, 87% reduction in recruitment costs, and a 54% increase in successful hires. By replacing fragmented workflows with a unified, future-ready recruitment architecture, the platform enables teams to focus on candidate quality rather than process overhead.

What Makes Xumane Recruit Different

At the heart of the platform is its AI-led interview engine, designed to guide interviews, evaluate candidates objectively, and deliver actionable hiring insights. Key capabilities include:

* Structured, bias-reduced interviews for consistent candidate assessment* Smart screening and resume parsing to identify relevant talent faster* Automated scheduling and coordination to save recruiter time* Centralized dashboards and analytics for real-time visibility into hiring performance

Together, these capabilities help organizations hire faster without compromising on quality, making every interview count.

Building on Proven Success

Xumane brings deep enterprise experience to the hiring domain. The company has been recognized in G2's Winter 2024 and Spring 2025 Reports, earning ten top badges across categories including High Usability and High Performance. Xumane Recruit builds on this momentum, extending Xumane's focus on intelligent, scalable decision-making into recruitment.

Recruit AI Summit 2025

Reinforcing its commitment to the future of hiring, Xumane hosted the Recruit AI Summit in November 2025 in New Delhi. The event brought together CXOs, founders, CHROs, and talent leaders to explore how AI-led interviews and predictive analytics are transforming recruitment. Leaders from Microsoft, Perfetti Van Melle India, Pernod, DLF, Havells, and other leading organizations shared insights, making the summit a key forum for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

About Xumane

Xumane is a leading provider of ESOP advisory, financing, and liquidation services. As a trusted platform for secure, digital ESOP and cap table management, Xumane helps organizations design and manage equity plans that drive growth, enhance employee engagement, and support long-term success. Serving startups, investors, and employees, Xumane simplifies the end-to-end lifecycle of ESOPs, Phantoms, SARs, and RSUs through advanced technology and personalized service.

