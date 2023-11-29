PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 29: Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA), operating through its Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited, has formally announced a strategic partnership with Aramco Asia India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aramco, to improve corporate travel management.

As the largest corporate travel service provider and the third-largest online travel company in India, Yatra will cater to Aramco Asia's varied needs with easy booking and greater travel options. The association is grounded in Aramco Asia's distinct preferences and underscores Yatra's commitment to providing outstanding service, cost efficiency, and state-of-the-art technology.

Speaking on the partnership, Sabina Chopra, COO-Corporate Travel and Head - Industry Relations, Yatra Online Limited said, "We're thrilled to welcome Aramco Asia as a valued client and partner. This partnership is a big step for us, and we're excited to offer Aramco Asia our top-notch travel management services. With our 'Yatra for Business' platform's advanced technology and our quick customer onboarding, we've solidified our leadership in corporate travel. We're committed to providing Aramco Asia with excellent travel experiences, saving costs, and making their operations even more efficient."

Mohammed Al-Herbish, Aramco Asia India Managing Director, said, "This strategic partnership will provide Aramco Asia with the opportunity to avail the efficient and reliable travel services of Yatra Online. The collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and enhanced travel experience for our employees across Asia."

Moreover, Yatra Online, Inc. is geared to provide Aramco Asia with a high-touch travel management experience. The partnership emphasizes its dedication to understanding and meeting Aramco Asia's unique travel needs, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable journey for its employees. This user-friendly platform will enable Aramco Asia employees to conveniently book flights, hotels, trains, and other ancillary services.

It is expected to provide comprehensive travel solutions to subsidiary offices in India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. With its industry-leading expertise, global network, and advanced technology, the agency will help optimize Aramco Asia's travel logistics and improve the travel experience for its employees.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online Limited (BSE: 543992, NSE: YATRA) is India's largest corporate travel services provider and the third largest online travel company in India among key OTA players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue, for Fiscal Year 2023. (Source: CRISIL Report). Through the website, www.yatra.com, mobile applications, Corporate SaaS platform, and other associated platforms, leisure and business travelers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services, which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, activities and ancillary services catering to the travel needs.

Experienced management team and strong corporate governance comprising industry executives with deep roots in the travel industry with 90+ years of accumulated experience.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com

