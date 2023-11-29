Chandigarh, November 29: In a shocking incident, a girl from Chandigarh tried to capture obscene videos of her own friends by installing a hidden camera inside their PG's bathroom. The girl reportedly did this on the instruction of her boyfriend.

Times Now reported that the girl had allegedly placed a camera on top of the geyser in the bathroom to click explicit photos and videos of her fellow female residents, intending to send them to her boyfriend. The police have arrested the accused girl and her boyfriend.

The entire incident came to light when a girl noticed the camera placed atop the geyser in the bathroom. She alerted her PG mates, following which the matte was brought to the notice of the landlord and a complaint was lodged. The police immediately initiated an investigation upon receiving the complaint and subsequently arrested both accused girl and her boyfriend.

Further information emerged, indicating that the duo purchased the spy camera in Chandigarh about five days before installing it in the restroom. Investigators are delving deeper into the case, looking into the possibility of photos and videos being uploaded to social media or divulged with other people.

The police after apprehending the couple for allegedly installing the hidden camera have registered a case against them under sections 354 C, 509 IPC, and 66 of the IT Act.

Mobile phones and the camera device which were discovered have been sent to a forensic lab for further examination.

