New Delhi [India], June 9: In a major step towards transforming urban mobility, YATRI has enabled Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) ticket bookings directly within its app. The move is aimed at simplifying how commuters in the capital plan pay for and navigate their daily journeys.

With this integration, users can now view metro schedules, plan their routes, and purchase and store DMRC tickets in one place. This streamlined experience eliminates the need to switch between multiple platforms or wait in queues.

Known for its real-time train tracking and multimodal trip planning in Mumbai, Yatri is now expanding into a truly national transit platform. The app already supports integrated planning for metro, bus, train, and walking routes, with Delhi becoming the next major city after Mumbai to experience this functionality.

"The response from Delhi has been phenomenal," said Reeva Sakaria, Co-Founder, YATRI. "We are not just witnessing a surge in user activity. We are seeing a clear shift in how people approach daily commuting. There is a strong and growing demand for mobility experiences that are unified, intuitive, and designed around the user. People want to move quickly, avoid friction, and rely on solutions that work seamlessly. For many in Delhi-NCR, YATRI is becoming more than a convenience. It is turning into a daily essential and a trusted mobility companion. This momentum is a powerful validation of our mission, and we are just getting started."

This development is made possible through Yatri's participation in the Government of India's ONDC mobility network, which enables open and interoperable access to public services like ticketing.

Strong Early Impact

Since unveiling its seamless integration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), YATRI has rapidly solidified its position as a game-changer in urban mobility across the Delhi-NCR region. In just 15 days, the platform witnessed a tenfold increase in app downloads, underscoring the strong appetite for intuitive, tech-driven mobility solutions.

Daily active users have climbed sharply, highlighting the growing reliance on YATRI for hassle-free, everyday commuting. The app is not only attracting first-time users at an unprecedented rate, but it is also converting them into regular commuters, many of whom are accessing digital metro ticketing for the very first time.

This shift marks a significant milestone in digital adoption within public transport. Most impressively, Yatri has observed a growth in app users from the Delhi NCR region by 75%, many of whom are now using it for DMRC-related travel and trip planning. This is a clear signal that the application is fast becoming the preferred urban mobility solution for the region. As urban transit habits evolve, YATRI is leading the charge with innovation, scale, and a user-first approach.

"Our goal has always been to make public transport more accessible and commuter-friendly," a DMRC spokesperson said. "Partnering with apps like Yatri allows us to extend the convenience of digital ticketing to more people, especially as Delhi continues to embrace smarter, tech-driven mobility options."

With Delhi-NCR emerging as a strong growth market, Yatri is focused on scaling this model to other metro cities, helping shape a smarter and more connected future for urban commuting.

