VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 6: Yellow Fertility, one of India's most affordable fertility centres, celebrated its second anniversary with a series of nationwide initiatives designed to make fertility care more accessible, affordable, and compassionate. Marking the milestone, the organisation conducted multiple free fertility camps, organised a CSR awareness workshop in association with Umeed Foundation, and announced a special, limited-period New Year IVF benefit program.

Also Read | ‘Monday Republic Day’ This Year: As Republic Day 2026 Returns to Monday, Know How Many Times R-Day Fell on the First Day of the Week Since 2001.

As part of its anniversary activities, Yellow Fertility conducted 10 OPD outreach fertility camps across 10 key cities, extending fertility awareness and specialist consultations to underserved and emerging locations. In addition, a Mega FREE IUI Camp was organised across all Yellow Fertility centres on December 21, ensuring widespread participation and access to expert care.

The camps followed a structured fertility care pathway, offering a comprehensive suite of evaluation and treatment support strictly based on medical suitability and standard clinical guidelines. Participants received free consultations from senior fertility specialists, along with free IUI treatment for medically eligible couples. To further ease financial barriers, the initiative extended a 50% concession on essential fertility diagnostic panels, including hormonal and baseline investigations, alongside semen analysis and male fertility evaluation.

Also Read | Mustafizur Rahman Unlikely To Receive Any Financial Compensation Following Release From KKR’s IPL 2026 Squad Due to Political Tension.

Eligible couples were also offered a ₹10,000 benefit on IVF treatment where clinically indicated, complemented by personalised counselling to guide them through treatment planning and next steps. The camps witnessed participation from hundreds of couples and individuals across different centres, many of whom were seeking fertility evaluation for the very first time.

Reinforcing its role as a socially conscious brand, Yellow Fertility also collaborated with Umeed Foundation to conduct a dedicated CSR awareness workshop on menstruation and fertility. The initiative focused on sensitising women about menstrual health, fertility awareness, stigma reduction, and the importance of early medical guidance.

Ambika, Bhaik, CEO of Yellow Fertility, "Completing two years is a reaffirmation of our purpose to make fertility treatment accessible and affordable for everyone. The overwhelming response of our camps reaffirmed the urgent need for accessible, transparent, and affordable fertility care models. At Yellow Fertility, we remain committed to ethical, transparent, and patient-first care, so every couple feels supported with hope, confidence, and clarity as they move closer to parenthood."

Staying true to its mission of lowering financial barriers in fertility care, Yellow Fertility also announced a special New Year Patient Benefit IVF Program--designed for couples who are medically ready for IVF but financially hesitant. Already recognised for offering cost-effective IVF compared to industry benchmarks, Yellow Fertility is now making treatment even more accessible through this limited-period initiative.

Key highlights include:

* Flat ₹40,000 off on IVF treatment to reduce immediate financial burden

* Structured as an all-inclusive IVF package, ensuring complete cost transparency

* Applicable across PAN India Yellow Fertility centres

* Strictly limited to the first 50 couples to ensure quality-led, focused care

This program is a patient-centric support effort that reflects Yellow Fertility's belief that ethical fertility care must balance clinical excellence with financial sensitivity.

Book a consultation: https://yellowivf.com/

About Yellow Fertility

Yellow Fertility & IVF is one of India's most affordable fertility centers that combines cutting-edge IVF technology with personalized and compassionate care. Founded in 2023, Yellow Fertility emerged from a heartfelt vision to make the dream of parenthood accessible to all, without compromising on quality or empathy. Founded by a team of experienced fertility professionals, Yellow Fertility saw a crucial gap in the fertility space where world-class treatment often came at a high emotional and financial cost. It set out to change this narrative by putting patients at the heart of the journey, both emotionally and financially.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)