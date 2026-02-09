New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Yotta Data Services and BHASHINI announced the successful deployment of a sovereign AI cloud transformation on Yotta's Government Community Cloud and Shakti Cloud. The collaboration marks a significant step in India's efforts toward self-reliant AI capabilities, ensuring that language datasets, models, and citizen interactions remain within national jurisdiction. A Ministry of Electronics & IT press release indicates that BHASHINI now operates entirely on Indian cloud and GPU infrastructure.

The development was showcased at 'The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues,' a pre-summit event of the AI Impact Summit 2026. The transition was documented in the 'Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Report,' which highlights a real-world deployment at the Maha Kumbh 2025.

During the event, BHASHINI's multilingual AI services, powered by Yotta's NVIDIA H100-enabled Shakti Cloud, provided real-time translation and voice assistance in over 11 Indian languages.

The migration demonstrated that national digital public goods can move from hyperscaler environments to indigenous infrastructure while achieving a 40 per cent performance improvement and up to 30 per cent cost savings. The process involved more than 200 TiB of data and 3.5 billion files with zero data loss.

"The successful migration of Bhashini to indigenous cloud and GPU platforms demonstrates that India can build, scale, and secure its sovereign AI systems for the public good. It underscores the IndiaAI Mission's vision of developing sovereign compute capacity, models and deploying AI applications that are responsive toIndia's unique requirements, including the delivery of reliable, real-time, voice-based services at population scale," said Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; CEO, IndiaAI Mission; and Director General, National Informatics Centre.

Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division, stated, "The move to Yotta's sovereign AI cloud gives BHASHINI greater control, resilience, and scalability as it continues to serve India's linguistic diversity. This transformation strengthens our ability to deliver inclusive, real-time multilingual services and marks a major step forward for Digital Public Infrastructure in AI. It will also serve as a blueprint for future deployments as we transition to a fully sovereign stack."

The migration was completed over a period of two to three months, covering BHASHINI's entire AI stack, including datasets, models, and orchestration pipelines. The architecture utilizes open-source, cloud-agnostic components to ensure long-term vendor neutrality.

Kavita Bhatia, COO, IndiaAI Mission, said, "BHASHINI's transition to a fully sovereign AI cloud is a significant milestone in IndiaAI Mission's effort to build population-scale AI on Indian infrastructure. It demonstrates that national digital public goods can be securely scaled on indigenous, open platforms without compromising performance. This deployment sets a strong blueprint for future public sector AI initiatives."

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Yotta Data Services, said, "Yotta's successful deployment of BHASHINI on Shakti cloud marks a defining moment for India's data sovereignty journey. This transition highlights that hyperscale, mission-critical AI platforms can be built and operated entirely on sovereign infrastructure, without compromise. The project validates India's ability to run advanced AI workloads on open, interoperable architectures and reflects Yotta's capability to build and operate digital infrastructure at a national scale."

The deployed environment has been designed as a modular and reusable reference framework that can be adopted across ministries, public sector units, and large-scale national programs. It provides a clear blueprint for hyperscaler-to-Indian-cloud transitions and reinforces India's ambition to position AI as a secure, inclusive, and sovereign public utility that supports economic growth, digital inclusion, and technological leadership. (ANI)

