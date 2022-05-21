New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Women leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Women Day on March 8, 2022. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of women leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing passion journey.

Bringing determination, peace, and a heap of resilience into the marketplace awash with grace 'show and tell', Zahra is a genuine and impeccable woman.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: 30-Year-Old Married Woman Allegedly Raped, Blackmailed by Former Friend; Case Registered.

It's a story as to how Zahra concocted her passion and profession of an optimistic, empathetic, and dedicated therapist, when she linked up working as a humanitarian and found her innate peace in it, she found a kindred spirit and serenity, who was able to help translate her wisdom and energy into something truly special.

Zahra Syeda, a doctor, therapist, and life coach always wanted to contribute to humanity. Being the first child in the family inculcated maturity, responsibility, and discipline in her at a very early age. As a young girl, working towards her professional dreams sounds delusional to the spectators. Carrying her dream with eyes full of passion and a heart loaded with courage, Zahra turned her power into the main driving force when encountered gender discrimination for the first time in the society and community.

Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani Looked Heavenly Throughout Her Movie Promotions (View Style File).

After completing her MD and master's degree, she started working as a doctor, despite a fulfilling career her craving gravitated Zahra towards helping humanity which later intertwined with her personal and professional life. From a stressed, burnt-out doctor with sleepless nights to a calm and relaxed profession she established her own company and went on following her heart. Zahra has carved her name as one undaunting woman with a lot of patience, energy, and passion to achieve these results.

Through her deep commitment, passion and after working relentlessly for 5 years, she has transformed her life. The flare of challenging herself at every possible stage led Zahra to start working as a devoted yoga teacher aiming to balance her heart, mind, and soul, she says, "Change is never easy but essential. I had to bid farewell to my comfort zone and step into my growth zone and I love to stay there since then."

This led Zahra to her biggest achievement yet - the launch of her own company -4D Health Services, Canada, however, she is also acting as a Director at Hum-we.

If success has changed her, it isn't showing. She remains the same honest, kind-hearted, confident, and spirited individual, who initially insisted on helping people, and now shows gratitude towards people she met throughout her journey. "Every person I have met and engaged influenced me in some way or the other. I appreciate how various people including my parents, family, teachers, friends, co-workers, and my clients have inspired me."

What drove Zahra to execute and triumph a career switch of this magnitude? She shares, "I practice what I preach! I accept life as a package of happiness, sadness, cheer, fear, kindness, and anger. I believe challenges make us stronger and better! We grow during our hardest times and learn life lessons that are otherwise not possible. I have learned not to run away from challenges, and instead, face and overcome them!"

An inspiration to many, Zahra herself has been inspired by the life and its stages, as she believes it's not just about the people but everything around us can inspire us, she says, "Nature is amazingly inspiring for me, it's a divine mystery, beauty and silence is a wonderful inspiration and has a great impact on my life." To know more about Zahra, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate email, info@passionvista.com

In her free time, Zahra likes to read, sketch and listen to music. Every Saturday you can find her starting her day in her yoga studio, following up with preparing special breakfast for her family. She enjoys spending time with her loved ones and her favourite destination is Niagara Falls. Zahra's indomitable spirit resonates with Michelle Obama, "Success isn't about how much money you make. It's about the difference you make in people's lives"

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)