The collaboration will give thousands of learners browser-based access to AI/GPU, Cybersecurity, and DevOps labs, all backed by governance, NAAC-ready reporting, and real-time cost control

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Zenaws™, the cloud-labs platform for governed, usage-based technical training, announced a strategic partnership with Trinity Academy of Engineering (TAE) - a flagship institute of KJ's Educational Institutes (KJEI) - and 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd. (3C ITS) to establish a Campus Cloud Lab Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune. The launch will be inaugurated by Shri Prakash Javadekar, Chairperson of the National Tiger Conservation Authority and former Union Minister for HRD, and Shri Kalyan Jadhav, Founder-President, KJEI.

Also Read | BGMI 4.0 Update: PUBG-Maker Krafton Rolls Out New Spooky Soiree Theme Mode, Release Schedule and Features Revealed; Check Details.

(kjei.edu.in, ntca.gov.in)

The Zenaws-powered CoE enables lab-in-the-cloud experiences for students and faculty; no new server rooms or hardware refresh cycles. Departments will be able to spin up AI/GPU, Cybersecurity, Cloud Foundations, Data/ML, and DevOps environments in minutes, while administrators maintain guardrails (auto time-offs, quotas, spend caps) and NAAC-ready evidence through built-in analytics.

Also Read | Athletic Bilbao Defender Yeray Alvarez Accepts Responsibility and Apologises After 10-Month UEFA Ban for Positive Drug Test.

What the partnership delivers

* On-demand labs at any scale: CPU/RAM/GPU sandboxes that expand and contract with actual usage.

* Governed costs: Real-time meters, per-cohort budgets, and automated shutdown policies to prevent "cloud creep."

* Academic outcomes: Tamper-proof submissions, outcome dashboards, and NAAC-aligned documentation for SSR/DVV.

* Industry alignment: Lab templates mapped to workplace stacks; support for hackathons, mini-projects, and internships.

Commenting on the launch, the Trinity Academy of Engineering leadership said:

"For us, practical engineering is judged by what students can actually build. This centre lets every learner open a production-grade lab from a browser, while the institute keeps tight control on access, cost and evidence. It's a faster, smarter way to expand hands-on learning." -- Kalyan Jadhav, Founder President, KJEI

TAE, part of the KJEI group of institutions in Pune, is known for multi-disciplinary engineering programs and infrastructure that supports applied learning. (kjei.edu.in)

About Trinity Academy of Engineering (KJEI)

Trinity Academy of Engineering (TAE) is a flagship engineering institute under KJ's Educational Institutes (KJEI) in Pune, Maharashtra, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs across core and emerging disciplines. (kjei.edu.in, kjei.edu.in)

About 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd.

3C ITS is a Pune-headquartered IT solutions company delivering end-to-end infrastructure, integration, and managed services to enterprises and institutions across India. (BSE: 3CIT) (3citsolutions.com, Yahoo Finance, Moneycontrol)

About Zenaws™

Zenaws is a governed cloud-labs platform that lets institutions deliver AI/GPU, Cybersecurity, and Cloud labs on demand - your cloud, your keys, your data - with NAAC-ready evidence, role-based access, and automated cost guardrails.Media Contact

srihari.p@zenaws.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)