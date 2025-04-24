VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: India confronts the growing dangers of unregulated digital exposure among children and as concerns around the safety and well-being of children in the digital world intensify, the non-profit organization ZEP Foundation --World Digital Detox Day, under the leadership of renowned digital wellness advocate Dr. Rekha Chaudhari, is taking bold steps to champion a safer, healthier digital future for India's children to protect the mental and emotional well-being of young users in online spaces.

"The growing dependency on digital platforms has left our children vulnerable to psychological stress, cyberbullying, and addictive behaviours," said Dr. Rekha Chaudhari, Founder of World Digital Detox Day and ZEP Foundation NGO. "This is not just about screen time--it's about mental health, identity formation, and the very fabric of childhood. Enforceable age verification standards are essential to creating a protective digital ecosystem."

In a historic move, ZEP Foundation NGO is using the legal route to call attention to the urgent need for statutory safeguards for minors navigating the digital ecosystem. At the heart of this initiative is a clarion call for the implementation of enforceable, technology-driven age verification protocols and a legal framework to prohibit children under 16 or 18 years from accessing social media platforms.

This legal step is driven by alarming trends: rising rates of cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content, addictive scrolling behaviour, and increasing reports of mental health disorders among children linked to excessive screen time. ZEP Foundation NGO has identified gaping loopholes in the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2023, particularly, the reliance on ineffective and easily bypassed, self-declared age checks on digital platforms. The organization has recommended technology-driven, enforceable mechanisms for age verification measures to shield children from digital harm.

Dr. Rekha Chaudhari, Founder of ZEP Foundation (Non-profit organization) --World Digital Detox Day, emphasised "We are not against technology--we are advocating for its mindful use. Children deserve a safe and nurturing digital environment, free from manipulation and mental health risks. This development marks a much needed recognition of the digital wellness movement in India and brings to the forefront the collective responsibility of parents, educators, platforms, and policymakers to prioritise child safety in the digital age. It brings us closer to a future where digital wellness is not optional, but a fundamental right of every child."

Dr. Rekha further added that, "The objective was to initiate a legally binding framework for smartphone-free childhoods enforced through age-gating and data protection mechanisms. It aims to hold digital platforms accountable and empower parents, educators, and policymakers with tools to protect vulnerable minds from the addictive and often harmful nature of online content."

ZEP Foundation NGO has been granted the right to present its proposals to the government and concerned regulatory authorities. It is making a detailed representation regarding its policy recommendations, effectively setting the stage for possible regulatory reform. Recognizing the seriousness of the subject matter, the Supreme Court has acknowledged the need for urgent policy intervention to safeguard children in digital spaces, and the Court further emphasized that the representation must be considered and responded to within a two-month period, thereby ensuring a time-bound policy review process.

ZEP Foundation, as a nonprofit organization, is now preparing a comprehensive policy paper and representation to be submitted to the Ministries of Electronics and IT, Women and Child Development, Education, and Health. The Foundation is also seeking consultations with child rights organizations, digital safety experts, educators, and legal scholars to strengthen the recommendations.

This development marks a significant milestone in India's digital wellness movement and underscores the transformative role civil society can play in shaping responsible digital policies. As digital usage among children soars, this initiative aims to become the cornerstone of a national conversation around tech regulation, mental health, and child rights in the digital age.

Founded by Dr. Rekha Chaudhari, World Digital Detox Day is a 16-year-old movement active across 72 countries. It promotes digital fasting, wellness education, and screen-life balance for individuals and families worldwide. Its mission remains rooted in fostering healthier relationships with technology, especially for the next generation.

