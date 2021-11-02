New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/ATK): Zingoy, one of India's leading cashback platforms, endeavors with various corporate gifting prospects to make the festive gift extra joyous this season.

Their "Corporate Diwali Gift Cards" encourage the receiver the liberty to choose from over 300 brands and categories that range from food, entertainment, shopping, travel, gifting, and many more.

Furthermore, depending on who you intend to gift the festive gift to, Zingoy allows you to send across branded gift cards that can be customized to best suit your brand's personality. For those who want to gift the best at the best price while maximizing their cashback benefits, Zingoy Rupay prepaid gift cards are the perfect corporate gift cards.

Accepted by over 20 lakh vendors online and retail merchants, their prepaid gift cards allow the receiver to enjoy a hassle-free and quick shopping experience.

For those who want to further customize the corporate gifts, Zingoy also offers customizable and branded gift hampers and boxes that accommodate an Office essential kit, an all-in-one work-from-home kit, a vintage teapot set, and gold plated idol sets. They also provide bulk and discounted prices depending upon the different stores.

Being a cashback site, Zingoy knows the value of savings and thus provides the best bulk gift card discounts in the Indian market.

This has also been possible due to its strong relationship with clients for the past 7 years.

Zingoy has partnered with Estee Lauder, Nielsen for corporate gifting for Diwali 2021.

Founded in 2015, Zingoy has been India's most comprehensive cashback offering platform.

The purpose was to extend the best cashback offers and establish Zingoy as the best cashback platform for online shopping. In the digital business market, where numbers play a critical role, Zingoy's team leads the sector with over 300K patrons and more than 400 listed merchants.

