Pakistan have been in superb form and are likely to continue in that same manner when they face Namibia in a Group 2 Super 12 stage match at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, November 2. Having started off with a massive 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India, Babar Azam's side have gone from strength to strength, defeating New Zealand and then, a spirited Afghanistan side. On the brink of qualifying for the semifinals from Group 2, Pakistan would head into this clash as overwhelming favourites for winning this contest. Namibia meanwhile, crashed to a heavy 62-run loss to Afghanistan in their second match of the competition this year after opening their campaign with an impressive win over Scotland. And they would aim to give some tough times to the Pakistan side and hope to create an upset, although that seems highly unlikely at the moment. PAK vs AFG Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: Asif Ali’s Cameo Helps Pakistan Complete a Hat-Trick of Wins

Pakistan are playing well as a team as both their bowling and batting units have been extremely impressive. It would take some doing from the Namibians if they aim to unsettle the 2009 champions on their way to the semifinals.

PAK vs NAM, T20 Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Namibia are playing their first-ever T20I against each other. Hence, there are no head-to-head records available for this game.

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31, Key Players

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi will play an important role for Pakistan in this match with Namibia depending on the duo of David Wiese and skipper Gerhard Erasmus to shine for them in this fixture.

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31, Mini-Battles

Babar Azam vs Ruben Trumpelmann and David Wiese going up against Shaheen Shah Afridi would be the mini-battles in this game to watch out for.

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 02, 2021 (Tuesday). The PAK vs NAM encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast South Africa vs Bangladesh match live on Star Sports channels. The PAK vs NAM match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the PAK vs NAM live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 31 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Namibia Likely Playing XI: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

