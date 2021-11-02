Well it looks like Disney is all in with expanding The Mandalorian universe and their first attempt is the best way they could have chosen to do it. When Disney’s investor call took place last year, a bunch of new Star Wars shows were announced then which included the likes of Ahsoka and Star Wars: Visions. A lot of the characters on those shows were based around were already introduced in The Mandalorian. A third season for The Mandalorian was announced with a premiere date of December 2022, little did we know that was the date for a secret Boba Fett show.

The Book of Boba Fett is the first spin-off from The Mandalorian universe. The show was announced as a post-credits stinger at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. It’s great to see how this silent guy with a cool suit from The Empire Strikes Back has become such a deep and layered character and is getting his own show. So here’s all you need to know about The Book of Boba Fett. The Book of Boba Fett Trailer: Temuera Morrison’s Series Is a Thrilling Star Wars Adventure That You Dont Wanna Miss (Watch Video).

Plot

It looks like the plot will pick up right after that post-credit scene in The Mandalorian Season 2. Over there we see Boba take over Jabba’s palace. The trailer for the show hinted that Boba will take over the criminal underworld of Tatooine. A lot of Jabba’s old friends will be now directly reporting to Boba which will surely lead to some tension under the crime syndicate of Tatooine. Temuera Morrison has also hinted at the fact that we will get to see Boba’s past and will give an explanation of what happened to him between the time period of Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian Season 2.

Cast

Not much of the cast has been announced yet. Temuera Morrison returns as Boba Fett. He will be joined by Ming-Na Wen who plays the role of Fennec Shand. Jennifer Beals is also a part of the cast and will play the role of a Twi’lek.

Watch the Trailer:

Directors

Robert Rodriguez has directed the majority of the episodes and he serves as a showrunner on the show too. He will also be joined by The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni with the directorial duties. Bryce Dallas Howard is also one of the directors.

Release Date

The Book of Boba Fett is scheduled to start streaming on December 29, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. The Book of Boba Fett: Temuera Morrison’s Series To Stream on Disney+ From December 29!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2021 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).