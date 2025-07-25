VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: India's Best Website Design & Digital Marketing Company Zordo on July 7 said it has acquired online Mock Test platform TestEgy in a bid to bolster the ed-tech's presence in the fast-growing online competitive examination preparation category. The acquisition will also help Zordo harness TestEgy pedagogy and student reach, the company added.

In a significant step that highlights the quick consolidation in India's rapidly expanding ed-tech industry, Zordo Technologies has formally purchased TestEgy, a popular online platform for competitive exam mock tests. Confirmed in June 2025, the acquisition is regarded as a major step for Zordo as it broadens its scope into the competitive exam preparation market. Zordo is expanding its user base and improving its product offerings with this acquisition in order to serve the millions of students in India who are studying for professional and government exams.

TestEgy was founded in 2023 and gained rapid recognition by offering top-notch practice exams for a variety of competitive exams, including state-level TETs, SSC, Banking, Railway, NEET, JEE, and UPSC. The platform's strong testing engine, perceptive analytics, and multilingual support were its main differentiators, allowing students from a variety of backgrounds to use it. With over 1.5 million users, TestEgy has established a solid reputation among students due to its accuracy in mimicking real exam conditions, affordability, and dependability.

About Mock Test Platform - TestEgy

* TestEgy, founded in 2023 and headquartered in Kuchaman City, Rajasthan, offers mock-tests and learning resources across government exams such as SSC, IBPS, Railway, NEET, JEE, UPSC, and various TETs

* The platform has over 1.5 million students, supported by features like real-exam simulations, performance analytics (state and national rank), multilingual (Hindi/English), and virtual tutor support

The purchase coincides with a shift in the digital education scene in India. Platforms like TestEgy have become vital resources for candidates in need of adaptable and scalable solutions due to the growing demand for remote learning tools and the growing internet penetration rate. After realising this potential, Zordo Technologies plans to incorporate TestEgy into its broader ed-tech ecosystem and enhance the educational process with AI-driven analytics, performance-based feedback, and customized learning paths.

Zordo Technologies has been proactively entering the education technology market. The company is already well-known for its creative approach to web development, digital solutions, and IT services. Manisha Sharma, the CEO of Zordo, claims that the acquisition is a perfect fit with their goal of developing a "smart and inclusive Mock Test ecosystem" that can benefit students in rural and semi-urban areas in addition to urban metro areas. Mittal underlined that Zordo's goal of "Online Exam for Everyone" is enhanced by TestEgy's emphasis on localised content and dual-language support (Hindi and English).

According to reports, the deal, which is estimated to be worth about US $1 million, will give Zordo a ready-made user base and a tested platform for quick growth. Industry insiders think the move will give Zordo a competitive edge against other significant ed-tech players like BYJU'S, Unacademy, Testbook, and Adda247, even though official financial details are still confidential. An even more reliable and flexible testing environment for students throughout India may be achieved by combining Zordo's AI-powered tools with TestEgy's sophisticated test engine.

Founder of TestEgy, praised the acquisition and voiced hope for the platform's future under Zordo's direction. "We can achieve greater things if we work together with Zordo. We will be able to offer students more individualized, data-driven, and reasonably priced learning solutions thanks to their technological infrastructure and vision.

Significant user interface improvements, deeper data analytics for tracking student performance, and a move into vernacular languages to assist candidates getting ready for regional exams are all on the merged entity's future roadmap. Additionally, Zordo has revealed plans to integrate real-time ranking comparisons, exam strategy webinars, and live mentorship programs into the TestEgy platform.

From a business perspective, Zordo's long-term growth strategy is reflected in the acquisition. The business expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the digital education market by leveraging a scalable and extremely relevant ed-tech vertical. In addition to solidifying its place in the market, the merger increases its attractiveness to investors and academic institutions seeking all-encompassing, technologically advanced solutions.

In summary, the purchase of TestEgy by Zordo Technologies is a strategic move that goes beyond a simple commercial deal. It represents how education and technology can be combined to empower millions of Indian students. By making this change, Zordo is embracing a vision for the future of education that is impactful, intelligent, and inclusive, rather than merely acquiring a platform. Both new and current users can anticipate a more effective, efficient, and engaging exam preparation experience as the integration progresses.

