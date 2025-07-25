The upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 5 will leave viewers emotional as young contestant Namish Gohil performs a beautiful dance act with his mother, Dhanlaxmi. As part of a special episode celebrating the love and support of mothers, the mother-son duo showcased their strong bond on stage. The heart-touching performance moved all three judges—Geeta Kapur, Marzi Pestonji and Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa was especially emotional and shared how Namish reminded her of her own son, Viaan. Super Dancer 4 Winner: Florina Gogoi Takes Home the Trophy, Gets Rewarded Rs 15 Lakh (View Pics)

Watch the Promo of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 5’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty Says Namish Reminds Her of Son Viaan

Shilpa Shetty said, _"I hope Viaan watches this act. He (Namish) looks like him (Viaan), his height also matches with my son. I think every mother would want to go on a date with her son. I actually go on dates with my son but he does not do so many things (referring to the things Namish did for his mother in the performance). For me this act is super se bhi bohot bohot upar."_ Super Dancer 4: Anurag Basu Engages in Interesting Food Game in the Dance Reality Show.

The Special Episode Shows a Deep Bond Between Mother and Child

This special episode highlights not just dancing skills, but also the deep bond between children and their mothers. Watch this heartwarming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 5 this Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV app.

